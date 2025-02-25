ETV Bharat / health

These Are The Early Warning Signs Your Body Shows Just Before Kidney Failure That You Should Never Ignore, Protect Your Kidneys Before It’s Too Late

Your kidneys act as the body's natural purifiers, removing toxins, balancing fluids, and regulating blood pressure. When they stop working properly, waste builds up in the body, leading to life-threatening conditions. While kidney failure can be managed with dialysis or a kidney transplant, early detection can help delay or prevent the need for such treatments.

Since the kidneys play a crucial role in filtering waste and maintaining overall health, recognizing these symptoms early can help prevent severe complications.

Who Is at Risk of Kidney Failure?

Certain health conditions and lifestyle factors can increase the risk of kidney disease:

If kidney disease runs in your family , you may be at higher risk.

, you may be at higher risk. Diabetes and high blood pressure put extra strain on the kidneys.

put extra strain on the kidneys. Excess weight can contribute to kidney problems.

can contribute to kidney problems. Prolonged use of painkillers or certain drugs can harm kidney function.

or certain drugs can harm kidney function. Severe or untreated UTIs (urinary tract infections) can affect kidney health.

10 Early Symptoms of Kidney Failure

Frequent Urination

If you find yourself waking up multiple times at night to urinate, your kidneys may not be filtering waste properly.

Foamy or Bubbly Urine

Some amount of foam in urine is normal, but excessive bubbles may indicate protein leakage—a sign of kidney damage.

Swelling in Hands, Feet, or Legs

Kidneys regulate fluid balance. When they fail, extra fluid builds up in the body, causing swelling.

Difficulty Concentrating

The buildup of toxins in the blood can lead to memory problems and difficulty focusing.

Insomnia or Poor Sleep