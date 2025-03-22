Kerala | Modern Unit Has Been Set Up To Treat Sickle Cell Anemia, Which Is Gripping Wayanad

Kozhikode: A modern unit has been set up to treat sickle cell anemia which is affecting Wayanad. A special block has been created on the first floor of the multipurpose building at the Government Medical College. This is the first time in Kerala that a special unit for the treatment of sickle cell disease is being established in a government hospital.

Separate wards have been set up for women and men. In addition to the services of specialised doctors, there will also be support from medical officers, staff nurses, physiotherapists, and social workers. The Kerala government has started the special unit in response to the needs of the patients.

RCH Nodal Officer Jerin S. Jarrod told ETV Bharat that excellent work is being done in the district as part of the national sickle cell disease eradication campaign.

"There are 1,187 sickle cell patients in the district. Of these, 667 are women, and 520 are men. More than 850 are tribals, and the rest are in the general category. The total number of patients in the state exceeds 1,240, with the majority residing in Wayanad. Last year, four people died from the disease," added Jarrod.

There have also been unrecorded deaths, as data has only been compiled over the past one and a half years. The nodal officer mentioned that this data is not complete. He added that patients are being provided with nutritional food worth Rs. 500 every month and are receiving financial assistance, including pensions.

What is sickle cell disease?

Sickle cell disease, or sickle cell anaemia, is a condition that affects the red blood cells in the body. It is an abnormal change in the shape of red blood cells due to genetic factors. This disease is commonly found in tropical and subtropical regions and can affect children from four months of age to adults.

Normally, red blood cells in the blood are round and flexible, which allows them to move easily through blood vessels. However, in sickle cell disease, these cells take on a crescent or sickle shape. This change makes the cells thicker, causing them to stick to the walls of blood vessels, which impedes their movement.

Additionally, while normal blood cells live for up to 120 days, the abnormally shaped cells live for only 10 to 20 days. This leads to a shortage of blood cells, which slows down or obstructs the flow of blood. As a result, cells do not receive the necessary oxygen, leading to anaemia. Symptoms of the disease include shortness of breath, pain in the hands and feet, fever, stomach pain, yellowing of the eyes, failure to thrive, fatigue, stroke, and lung problems. While there is no cure for this serious condition, a bone marrow transplant can potentially cure it, although it is a very risky procedure.

Sickle cell disease is primarily reported in Africa, the Caribbean, and Asia. In addition to Wayanad in Kerala, the disease has also been reported in Attappadi. In India, it is estimated that around 150,000 to 200,000 children are born with sickle cell disease every year. India ranks second in the world for this disease. According to the Indian Journal of Medical Research, there are over two crore sickle cell patients in India. Despite being a common inherited disease, it remains largely unsolved. The disease has the highest prevalence among tribal and non-tribal communities in areas known as the sickle cell belt, making the need for awareness campaigns and improved access to treatment more critical than ever.

Sickle cell eradication is one of the projects highlighted by Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024, with the announcement of Mission 2047. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has identified the eradication of sickle cell disease among tribal communities as a key goal for the Union government.

The budget has presented a plan to eliminate the disease by 2047. For this, awareness and treatment assistance will be provided, including in tribal areas. Central ministries and state governments are working together to address this issue.

