Kerala Contains Nipah Outbreak: 472 People Cleared, Restrictions Lifted

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Health Department on Wednesday announced that the Nipah outbreak in Malappuram district has been successfully contained.

In a statement, it said that the restrictions imposed in the area where the outbreak was reported have been completely lifted after the completion of the 42-day double incubation period.

According to Health Minister Veena George, all 472 people who were placed under observation have been cleared and removed from the contact list. The special control room set up to monitor the situation has been disbanded, she said.



The presence of the Nipah virus was detected in bat samples collected from Pandikkad in Kerala's Malappuram district, where the death of a 14-year-old boy due to the infection was reported on June 21.

"Nipah virus was confirmed only in the child who tragically succumbed to the disease. However, thanks to the swift and robust control measures implemented by the Health Department, the virus was prevented from spreading to others," the minister said.

After reviewing the situation in a meeting of officials, George said that vigilance is essential even after the completion of the 42-day double incubation period. She commended the entire team for their collective efforts in preventing the spread of the Nipah virus to others.



The minister described the child's death as a tragic loss and acknowledged that the family's grief is shared by society and the state. She also expressed appreciation for the team's tireless efforts in containing the outbreak.

Soon after the outbreak of the virus, the health department took the initiative to contain its spread by constituting 25 committees, following the Nipah guidelines.