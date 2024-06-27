ETV Bharat / health

Trying For 10 Yrs But Couldn't: Karnataka Farmer Asks District Collector To Find Him Bride

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 27, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

During a Jana Spandana programme, a 30-year-old man submitted a petition to the Koppal district collector requesting to find him a bride. He said he is frustrated as despite trying for the last 10 years he could not find his life-partner.

Trying For 10 Yrs But Couldn't: Karnataka Farmer Asks District Collector To Find Him Bride
Farmer Sangappa Shirahatti (30) submits petition to district collector (ETV Bharat Photo)

Gangavati (Koppal): Farmers facing difficulty in finding brides is no longer unusual in Karnataka.

One such farmer has now approached the district collector with a strange appeal. The man has urged the state government to find him a bride, saying he has been looking for a life-partner for the last 10 years but nobody is ready to marry him.

The incident took place at Jana Spandana (public response) programme in Kanakagiri of Karnataka's Koppakl district on Wednesday. A 30-year-old farmer, named Sangappa Shirahatti of Kanakagiri town submitted a petition to the Koppal District Collector Naleen Atul urging him to find a solution to his problem and help him to get married.

Handing over his petition to the collector, Sangappa said, "You have been listening to the problems of the residents and solving them. Now you should give priority to the personal problems of people like me. Young farmers, who are of marriageable age are facing an uphill task to find brides. You should help all such men."

He complained that families are reluctant to marry off their daughters to farmers resulting which, many youths are forced to quit farming in order to find their life-partners. He said his family owns six acres of land and he earns a living by farming.

"I am trying to become self-sufficient in life. In the last 10 years, I have spent a lot of time and money searching for a bride. But no family prefers a farmer for their daughter. I am frustrated and suffering from mental problem. I'm not alone and there are hundreds of youths in our town who are struggling to find their brides. So, an event should be organised by the government for people like us and help us to get married," he wrote.

Hearing the plea of ​​the man, the collector and other officials, who were sitting at the dais as well as the audience could not stop laughing.

However, the district collector accepted Sangappa's petition and asked the village head to help him find a suitable bride.

Read more

Telangana: 23-Yr-Old Newly-Wed Woman Aspiring to Study, 'Forced into Marriage'; Dies by Suicide

Gangavati (Koppal): Farmers facing difficulty in finding brides is no longer unusual in Karnataka.

One such farmer has now approached the district collector with a strange appeal. The man has urged the state government to find him a bride, saying he has been looking for a life-partner for the last 10 years but nobody is ready to marry him.

The incident took place at Jana Spandana (public response) programme in Kanakagiri of Karnataka's Koppakl district on Wednesday. A 30-year-old farmer, named Sangappa Shirahatti of Kanakagiri town submitted a petition to the Koppal District Collector Naleen Atul urging him to find a solution to his problem and help him to get married.

Handing over his petition to the collector, Sangappa said, "You have been listening to the problems of the residents and solving them. Now you should give priority to the personal problems of people like me. Young farmers, who are of marriageable age are facing an uphill task to find brides. You should help all such men."

He complained that families are reluctant to marry off their daughters to farmers resulting which, many youths are forced to quit farming in order to find their life-partners. He said his family owns six acres of land and he earns a living by farming.

"I am trying to become self-sufficient in life. In the last 10 years, I have spent a lot of time and money searching for a bride. But no family prefers a farmer for their daughter. I am frustrated and suffering from mental problem. I'm not alone and there are hundreds of youths in our town who are struggling to find their brides. So, an event should be organised by the government for people like us and help us to get married," he wrote.

Hearing the plea of ​​the man, the collector and other officials, who were sitting at the dais as well as the audience could not stop laughing.

However, the district collector accepted Sangappa's petition and asked the village head to help him find a suitable bride.

Read more

Telangana: 23-Yr-Old Newly-Wed Woman Aspiring to Study, 'Forced into Marriage'; Dies by Suicide

TAGGED:

TO FIND HIM BRIDEKOPPAL DISTRICT COLLECTORFARMER ASKS GOVT TO FIND BRIDEFARMERS NOT FINDING BRIDES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Gold Loan Companies Step Up Gas For International MSME Day

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.