Trying For 10 Yrs But Couldn't: Karnataka Farmer Asks District Collector To Find Him Bride

Gangavati (Koppal): Farmers facing difficulty in finding brides is no longer unusual in Karnataka.

One such farmer has now approached the district collector with a strange appeal. The man has urged the state government to find him a bride, saying he has been looking for a life-partner for the last 10 years but nobody is ready to marry him.

The incident took place at Jana Spandana (public response) programme in Kanakagiri of Karnataka's Koppakl district on Wednesday. A 30-year-old farmer, named Sangappa Shirahatti of Kanakagiri town submitted a petition to the Koppal District Collector Naleen Atul urging him to find a solution to his problem and help him to get married.

Handing over his petition to the collector, Sangappa said, "You have been listening to the problems of the residents and solving them. Now you should give priority to the personal problems of people like me. Young farmers, who are of marriageable age are facing an uphill task to find brides. You should help all such men."

He complained that families are reluctant to marry off their daughters to farmers resulting which, many youths are forced to quit farming in order to find their life-partners. He said his family owns six acres of land and he earns a living by farming.