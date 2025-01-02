Kannada Actor Shiva Rajkumar, And Other Indian Celebs Who Battled Cancer And Won

Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar recently shared on Instagram that he is now cancer-free. He had undergone surgery for bladder cancer on December 24, 2024, at the Miami Cancer Institute in the US. After the successful procedure, the actor and his wife Geetha finally shared the happy news.
Shiva Rajkumar joins the ranks of cancer survivors who've conquered life. Each of these individuals has turned their personal battle with cancer into an opportunity to inspire and educate others.
Sonali Bendre
In 2018, Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre shared the shocking news of her diagnosis: high-grade metastatic cancer. Instead of retreating from public life, Sonali embraced her journey with extraordinary grace. She documented her treatment in New York, providing millions with a firsthand account of her struggles and triumphs. Her return to Mumbai later that year marked not just her recovery but also her transformation into a symbol of hope for other cancer patients.
Yuvraj Singh
The image of Yuvraj Singh smashing six sixes in an over during the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup is etched in every cricket fan’s memory. But just a few years later, Yuvraj faced a very different challenge: mediastinal seminoma, a rare form of cancer. Diagnosed during the 2011 Cricket World Cup, where he played a pivotal role in India’s victory, Yuvraj underwent gruelling chemotherapy in the U.S.
His comeback to cricket after his recovery inspired millions worldwide. Through his YouWeCan Foundation, Yuvraj has turned his personal battle into a mission, raising awareness and offering support to cancer patients across India.
Mamta Mohandas
Actress Mamta Mohandas has faced not one but multiple bouts of Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of blood cancer. Despite this, she has remained a force in the Telugu and Malayalam film industries. Mamta has also become an advocate for cancer awareness, using her platform to educate others about the disease and inspire hope through her journey.
Gautami
South Indian actress Gautami faced breast cancer as a single mother in 2004. Enduring surgery and chemotherapy, she fought the disease with unparalleled strength. After her recovery, Gautami founded the NGO Life, dedicating herself to raising awareness and supporting cancer survivors.
Manisha Koirala
Diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, actress Manisha Koirala underwent treatment in the U.S. Her recovery marked the beginning of a new chapter, chronicled in her autobiography Healed. Today, Manisha is not just a cancer survivor but a vocal advocate for early detection and emotional well-being.
Sanjay Dutt
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s battle with lung cancer in 2020 showed us his fighting spirit. Undergoing rigorous treatment in Mumbai, Dutt emerged victorious, declaring himself cancer-free in 2021. His journey from diagnosis to recovery reflects his indomitable will. The actor announced his recovery on social media in October 2020.
Rakesh Roshan
Renowned filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019. Known for directing iconic movies, Roshan approached his illness with the same determination he brings to his craft. Following successful surgery, he returned to his work, proving that passion and perseverance can help one overcome even the toughest obstacles.
Mahima Chaudhry
Actress Mahima Chaudhry’s diagnosis of breast cancer came as a surprise during a routine health check-up. Undergoing chemotherapy and treatment, she emerged cancer-free in 2022. Her story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of regular health screenings.
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana
Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer in 2018, and chose to share her journey openly. Her social media posts, featuring her shaved head and candid reflections, offered a window into her life during treatment. Tahira’s podcast 'My Ex-Breast' further delved into her experiences. Mrs. Ayushmann Khurrana's advocacy for early detection and her unapologetic approach to life have made her a role model for countless women.
Lisa Ray
Model and actress Lisa Ray was one of the first Indian celebrities to publicly announce her cancer diagnosis in 2009. Her battle with multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer, and her subsequent recovery in 2010 inspired countless others. In her memoir Close to the Bone, Lisa reflects on her journey with unflinching honesty, making her a beacon of hope for cancer survivors.
As these celebrities continue to shine in their respective fields, they remind us all that life’s toughest challenges often bring out the best in us.
