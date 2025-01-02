ETV Bharat / health

Kannada Actor Shiva Rajkumar, And Other Indian Celebs Who Battled Cancer And Won

Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar (right) with INC leader DK Suresh. The actor has emerged victorious from his battle with bladder cancer ( ANI Photo )

Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar recently shared on Instagram that he is now cancer-free. He had undergone surgery for bladder cancer on December 24, 2024, at the Miami Cancer Institute in the US. After the successful procedure, the actor and his wife Geetha finally shared the happy news.

Shiva Rajkumar joins the ranks of cancer survivors who've conquered life. Each of these individuals has turned their personal battle with cancer into an opportunity to inspire and educate others.

Sonali Bendre

In 2018, Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre shared the shocking news of her diagnosis: high-grade metastatic cancer. Instead of retreating from public life, Sonali embraced her journey with extraordinary grace. She documented her treatment in New York, providing millions with a firsthand account of her struggles and triumphs. Her return to Mumbai later that year marked not just her recovery but also her transformation into a symbol of hope for other cancer patients.

Yuvraj Singh

The image of Yuvraj Singh smashing six sixes in an over during the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup is etched in every cricket fan’s memory. But just a few years later, Yuvraj faced a very different challenge: mediastinal seminoma, a rare form of cancer. Diagnosed during the 2011 Cricket World Cup, where he played a pivotal role in India’s victory, Yuvraj underwent gruelling chemotherapy in the U.S.

His comeback to cricket after his recovery inspired millions worldwide. Through his YouWeCan Foundation, Yuvraj has turned his personal battle into a mission, raising awareness and offering support to cancer patients across India.

Mamta Mohandas

Actress Mamta Mohandas has faced not one but multiple bouts of Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of blood cancer. Despite this, she has remained a force in the Telugu and Malayalam film industries. Mamta has also become an advocate for cancer awareness, using her platform to educate others about the disease and inspire hope through her journey.