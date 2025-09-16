ETV Bharat / health

Just 4 Days Of Junk Food Can Cause Memory Loss, New Study Finds: Here’s How to Protect It

Junk food and health has a kind of love-hate relationship we all know well - delicious now, regrattable later. But we still love to reach out for a cheesy burger, a packet of crunchy chips, or that irresistible slice of pizza after a long day? Junk food has a way of calling to us and why not? It is quick, taste, and instantly filling and satisfying. But while those flavours light up the taste buds, they do little good for the body. Beneath these crispy fries and mood-boosting drinks is a mix of excess sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats that may satisfy the food cravings for the moment but slowly hard the health in the long run. While most of us know the negative impacts of junk food on our body, a new research notes that junk food can put our memories at risk.

What is the Study?

A new study from UNC School of Medicine researchers, published this week in Neuron, reveals a look at how junk food rewires the brain’s memory hub leading to risk of cognitive dysfunction. This new research opens the door to early interventions that can prevent even long-term memory loss associated with obesity.

Led by UNC School of Medicine’s Juan Song, PhD, principal investigator, professor of pharmacology, and Taylor Landry, PhD, first author, Department of Pharmacology, researchers found that a special group of brain cells in the hippocampus, called CCK interneurons, become overly active after eating a high-fat diet (HFD), due to an impaired ability of the brain to receive glucose (sugar). This overactivity disrupts how the hippocampus processes memory, even after just a few days of high fat diet.

This type of diet resembles typical Western-style junk food rich in saturated fat like cheeseburgers and fries. The results also showed that a protein called PKM2, which controls how brain cells use energy, plays a key role in this problem.