Just 4 Days Of Junk Food Can Cause Memory Loss, New Study Finds: Here’s How to Protect It
While most of us know the negative impacts of junk food on our body, the research notes junk food can put our memories at risk.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 5:18 PM IST
Junk food and health has a kind of love-hate relationship we all know well - delicious now, regrattable later. But we still love to reach out for a cheesy burger, a packet of crunchy chips, or that irresistible slice of pizza after a long day? Junk food has a way of calling to us and why not? It is quick, taste, and instantly filling and satisfying. But while those flavours light up the taste buds, they do little good for the body. Beneath these crispy fries and mood-boosting drinks is a mix of excess sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats that may satisfy the food cravings for the moment but slowly hard the health in the long run. While most of us know the negative impacts of junk food on our body, a new research notes that junk food can put our memories at risk.
What is the Study?
A new study from UNC School of Medicine researchers, published this week in Neuron, reveals a look at how junk food rewires the brain’s memory hub leading to risk of cognitive dysfunction. This new research opens the door to early interventions that can prevent even long-term memory loss associated with obesity.
Led by UNC School of Medicine’s Juan Song, PhD, principal investigator, professor of pharmacology, and Taylor Landry, PhD, first author, Department of Pharmacology, researchers found that a special group of brain cells in the hippocampus, called CCK interneurons, become overly active after eating a high-fat diet (HFD), due to an impaired ability of the brain to receive glucose (sugar). This overactivity disrupts how the hippocampus processes memory, even after just a few days of high fat diet.
This type of diet resembles typical Western-style junk food rich in saturated fat like cheeseburgers and fries. The results also showed that a protein called PKM2, which controls how brain cells use energy, plays a key role in this problem.
“We knew that diet and metabolism could affect brain health, but we didn’t expect to find such a specific and vulnerable group of brain cells, CCK interneurons in the hippocampus, that were directly disrupted by short-term high-fat diet exposure,” Song said, who is a member of the UNC Neuroscience Center. “What surprised us most was how quickly these cells changed their activity in response to reduced glucose availability, and how this shift alone was enough to impair memory.”
The results were acquired through mouse models which were placed on high-fat diet resembling fatty junk food before starting behavioral testing.Within four days of eating high-fat diet, results showed CCK interneurons in the brain’s memory hub became abnormally active. Results suggest fatty junk foods can affect the brain almost immediately, well before the onset of weight gain or diabetes.
The research findings also highlight how sensitive memory circuits are to diet, showing the importance of nutrition in maintaining brain health. A high-fat diet, rich in saturated fats, could possibly lead to an elevated risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases, like dementia and Alzheimer’s, according to the study.
Additionally, the research also shows that restoring brain glucose levels actually calmed down overactive neurons and fixed memory problems in mice. The study found interventions like dietary modifications or pharmacological approaches may be effective in preserving brain health for obesity-related neurodegeneration. Notably, researchers discovered that dietary interventions like intermittent fasting periods following a high-fat diet were sufficient to normalize CCK interneurons and improve memory function.
“This work highlights how what we eat can rapidly affect brain health and how early interventions, whether through fasting or medicine, could protect memory and lower the risk of long-term cognitive problems linked to obesity and metabolic disorders,” said Song. “In the long run, such strategies could help reduce the growing burden of dementia and Alzheimer’s linked to metabolic disorders, offering more holistic care that addresses both body and brain.”
What an Expert Says?
We reached out to Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant Internal Medicine, Gleneagles Hospital in Parel, Mumbai to confirm if eating junk food could have an impact on memory. She agrees and says, "Eating too much junk food can not only lead to weight gain but also to memory problems. Junk food is jam-packed with high amounts of salt, sugar, and even unhealthy fats that impact cognitive function and compromise brain function," says Dr Agarwal.
She says regular consumption of junk food can make it difficult for one to memorise things. "Forgetfulness is common over time. There can be a higher risk of memory loss," she warns and suggests to avoid junk food and adhere to healthy eating practices.
- Make sure to keep your brain sharp by concentrating on your diet.
- A diet full of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains helps protect memory.
- It is also necessary to drink enough water and stay hydrated.
- Regular exercise, proper sleep, and staying mentally active also play a big role in boosting brain function.
"Small daily choices can keep your brain healthy for years to come," says Dr Agarwal.
