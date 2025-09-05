FOMO To JOMO: How To Shift From Chasing Every Opportunity To Choosing What Actually Fits

There is always something happening somewhere that could “transform” your life. A party, a job offer, a course, a trip, a viral trend. If you hesitate, you might lose out on the elusive “something better.” Psychologists call this FOMO (the Fear of Missing Out). The paradox is simple: in fearing we will miss out on life, we risk missing life itself.

There is, however, a counter-current: JOMO, or the Joy Of Missing Out. It sounds quaint, even indulgent at first.

But as Navyug Mohnot, Stanford-trained DYL Coach and Facilitator, says, it is nothing short of revolutionary: “FOMO fuels a ceaseless pursuit, funneling our attention toward endless possibilities: the next thing, the next big event, the next door that could open into everything. The true revolution is in doing less, but more deliberately. JOMO isn’t about withdrawing; it’s a state of mind that declares: I am meeting my own needs instead of another’s agenda.”

This is the discipline of joy. It is the courage to delay gratification, to say “no” to noise so that one may say “yes” to clarity. This shift may feel unnatural at first but soon, the silence reveals itself as nourishment.

Saying no to social commitments is sacred (Getty Images)

Designing A Life, Not Just Consuming One

Mohnot brings in the philosophy of Designing Your Life (DYL): treat your choices not as rigid commitments, but as design experiments. Instead of rushing to seize every shiny opportunity, ask the fundamental questions: What concerns me? What sort of life do I want to live?

But what does JOMO look like in the daily life of an ordinary person, not just in philosophical abstraction? Says Divya Dhar, Life Coach at AanamCara, “JOMO is about the freedom to say no so we can say yes wholeheartedly to what matters most. Choosing to spend a quiet evening reading or resting instead of attending a gathering you don’t enjoy, or turning off your phone at night to enjoy quality time with family, brings a deeper sense of presence.”

Consider, too, the professional sphere. The fear of missing out leads many to enroll in yet another “trending” online course: stacking credentials like trophies, while neglecting the slow mastery of one meaningful skill. JOMO, by contrast, says: “Learn less, but better.” This deliberate act of pruning allows growth.

Slow mornings instead of rush hour (Getty Images)

The Liberation of JOMO

Why does this matter so much today, particularly in societies like India’s? Because FOMO is not only personal but also cultural. The Indian social fabric still leans heavily on comparison: “What is your neighbour’s son doing?” “Who got married first?” “Who bought the bigger flat?” In such a context, missing out feels not just like personal loss, but also social failure.

The antidote lies in what both coaches suggest: courageously aligning choices with values, rather than with appearances. As Dhar says, “True fulfillment comes not from doing it all, but from living intentionally and savouring life’s simple joys.” There is growing evidence to suggest that exposure to natural environments in solitude can be associated with mental health benefits. Proximity to greenspace has been associated with lower levels of stress and reduced symptomology for depression and anxiety, while interacting with nature can improve cognition for children with ADHD and individuals diagnosed with depression.

A Life Of Peaceful Alignment

Coffee by the window instead of a drink at the club (Getty Images)

The path from FOMO to JOMO is not linear. It requires practice. At first, you will feel guilt when declining an invitation, anxiety when setting down your phone, or even panic when others race ahead. Yet, if you persist, something remarkable happens: the fear recedes, and in its place comes joy—not the giddy, fleeting joy of consumption, but the enduring joy of alignment.

Discipline is the basic set of tools we require to solve life’s problems. In this case, the discipline is in choosing less, but with more fidelity to our inner compass. Perhaps the real question is not “What am I missing out on?” but rather: “What am I choosing to miss in myself when I chase everything else?”

References: