Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2024: 'Need for Generic Medicines in India'

Hyderabad: Jan Aushadhi Diwas is observed on March 7 every year in India. This day serves as the culmination of a week-long event commencing on March 1, aimed at raising awareness about generic medicines and their potential to benefit millions of individuals nationwide.

On this day, medical experts, such as doctors, nurses and pharmacists, meet to discuss the Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana. The government has set a target to increase the number of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) to 10,500 by March 2025.

Each year, the first week of March witnesses the observance of 'Jan Aushadhi Saptah' or Generic Medicine Week, with March 7 specifically designated as 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' or Generic Medicine Day, aimed at enhancing awareness about generic medicines among the populace.

The inception of Jan Aushadi Diwas can be traced back to March 7, 2019, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced it as part of the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

The primary objective was to promote the use of generic medications, particularly among economically disadvantaged families, and to expand access to such medicines as part of broader healthcare accessibility initiatives. The Department of Pharmaceuticals initiated the campaign and continues to organise events nationwide to commemorate the day.

The significance of Jan Aushadhi Diwas lies in its efforts to address the healthcare affordability challenges faced by many Indian families. Despite India's already low median drug prices for both branded and generic medicines, prescription drug costs remain a significant healthcare expenditure for most households.

About Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana

In 2008, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers with the aim to make quality generic medications available to all at affordable prices.

This scheme also looked to raise awareness regarding the usage of generic medicine in the country.

A public programme was also started involving the Government, Private Sector, PSUs, Societies, NGOs, Co-operative Bodies, etc.

As on November 30, 2023, 10000 Janaushadhi Kendras are functional across the country. Product basket of PMBJP comprises 1965 drugs and 293 surgical items.

The Scheme is implemented by a society registered under the Societies Registration Act, viz., Pharma & Medical Bureau of India (PMBI) [erstwhile Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI)].

Under the PMBJP, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) are established nationwide to reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. The Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India coordinates the procurement, supply, and marketing of generic medicines through these Kendras, offering them at significantly reduced prices compared to branded medications.

All drugs procured under the scheme undergo quality assurance testing at NABL accredited laboratories and comply with WHO GMP standards. Additionally, the railway ministry has granted in-principle approval for the opening of Jan Aushadi Kendras at railway stations and other railway establishments, aiming to enhance accessibility and affordability of essential medicines for railway passengers.