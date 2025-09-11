ETV Bharat / health

Jaipur Hosts Global Meet on Heart Valve Disease: Doc Highlights Breakthroughs In Non-Surgical Treatments

Jaipur: Heart valve disease may not pose an immediate danger for every patient, but untreated cases can turn serious, leading to irreversible damage. Experts at the three-day International Conference India Valve 2025, which was held in Jaipur on Thursday, stressed the need for timely diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Ravindra Singh Rao, conference organiser and senior cardiologist, explained that delayed treatment in aortic stenosis, where the valve fails to open properly, leads to permanent weakening of heart muscles in 30–40% of patients. Similarly, untreated mitral regurgitation, a condition where blood leaks back through the valve, enlarges the heart in 25–30% of patients, risking heart failure.

Valve replacement without surgery

Dr. Rao said, “Earlier, open heart surgery was the only option to change a heart valve. Now, valves can be replaced without surgery in a far simpler way.” More than 1,200 experts at the conference exchanged knowledge on improving the durability and outcomes of these advanced procedures.

He cautioned that medicines alone are insufficient for aortic stenosis patients. Survival drops to just 50% within the first year, and to 20% by the second, if surgery or replacement is delayed.