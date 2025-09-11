Jaipur Hosts Global Meet on Heart Valve Disease: Doc Highlights Breakthroughs In Non-Surgical Treatments
Dr Ravindra Singh Rao said that delayed treatment in aortic stenosis leads to permanent weakening of heart muscles in 30–40% of patients.
Jaipur: Heart valve disease may not pose an immediate danger for every patient, but untreated cases can turn serious, leading to irreversible damage. Experts at the three-day International Conference India Valve 2025, which was held in Jaipur on Thursday, stressed the need for timely diagnosis and treatment.
Dr. Ravindra Singh Rao, conference organiser and senior cardiologist, explained that delayed treatment in aortic stenosis, where the valve fails to open properly, leads to permanent weakening of heart muscles in 30–40% of patients. Similarly, untreated mitral regurgitation, a condition where blood leaks back through the valve, enlarges the heart in 25–30% of patients, risking heart failure.
Valve replacement without surgery
Dr. Rao said, “Earlier, open heart surgery was the only option to change a heart valve. Now, valves can be replaced without surgery in a far simpler way.” More than 1,200 experts at the conference exchanged knowledge on improving the durability and outcomes of these advanced procedures.
He cautioned that medicines alone are insufficient for aortic stenosis patients. Survival drops to just 50% within the first year, and to 20% by the second, if surgery or replacement is delayed.
Symptoms such as unexplained fatigue or weakness, often ignored, may be early warning signs. Delay in care can result in pulmonary hypertension, heart failure, or sudden cardiac arrest.
Rapid cholesterol control with new drug
Padma Shri awardee Dr. Praveen Chandra used Inclisiran, a cholesterol-lowering injection. This drug requires only two doses a year and can reduce cholesterol by up to 50% within months. Elevated cholesterol, he warned, is a major driver of heart disease, and faster control can significantly cut risks.
Global expertise, cutting-edge research
Day one of the event featured sessions on next-generation technologies, including Navitor Vision (Dr. Ayush Khurana), MitraClip (Dr. Saibal Kar), and the Science Behind Resilia (Dr. Vijay Iyer). Imaging innovations were discussed by Dr. Miho Fukui and Dr. Rusa Parikh, while Canadian expert Dr. John Webb shared his pioneering research on patient selection for the TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement) procedure.
