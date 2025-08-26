Inside The 'Whole Year' Fitness Regime Of Jaideep Dahiya, PKL Haryana Steelers Captain

When you watch Pro Kabaddi, you often remember the flashy raiders, the ones who leap and twist like superheroes. But hidden in those heart-stopping moments are defenders who hold the game together. Haryana Steelers captain Jaideep Dahiya is one of those rare defenders who has built his reputation on strength, precision, and sheer consistency.

Known for his brutal ankle holds and unshakeable tackles, Dahiya has become the backbone of his team. Yet, when you talk to him, you don’t meet a boastful star. You meet a small-town boy who still believes in training “the whole year,” respecting his coaches, and taking his teammates along with him.

In this conversation, Jaideep Dahiya opens up about his training philosophy, injury recovery, being a captain, and his love for John Abraham.

“The Whole Year” Mentality

When asked about the secret behind his ankle holds and iron-grip tackles, Jaideep’s answer is: “We do this training for the whole year.” At the Indian Institute of Sports (IIS) camp, he focuses on gym workouts, sprinting, and tailored drills. His training is not seasonal, it’s a lifestyle. Think of it like farming. You don’t just water the crop the night before harvest. You nurture it every single day, season after season. That’s how Jaideep treats his body.

His coach, Manpreet Singh, often praises his discipline. But what does that discipline look like off-season? “In the off-season, I work more on the ground and focus on personal training. In the pre-season, the focus shifts to the team,” Jaideep says. It’s a neat balance: individual sharpening in the slow months, and collective building when the season heats up.

The athlete is known for his brutal ankle holds and unshakeable tackles (ETV Bharat)

Staying Injury-Free in a Brutal Sport

Kabaddi is a contact sport. Every tackle risks a twisted ankle or worse. So how does he keep his body from breaking down? “I take rest and get massages regularly,” he says. A typical week involves 4-5 rest days, with two complete off-days. Add a balanced diet, careful monitoring of small injuries, and the discipline to stop before damage escalates, and you see why he has managed to stay consistent season after season.

Matches in the PKL are intense. So how does the captain recover?

“I do a mix of everything: warm-ups, gym, ice baths, physio consultations,” he says. The method changes depending on how tough the match was. Jaideep’s captaincy is about holding the team together. “If someone is demotivated, I motivate them. If someone is not doing well, I talk to them, understand their mindset. At the same time, I have to maintain my own game. If the captain doesn’t play well, the team may not do well.”

That’s emotional labour. It’s leadership with empathy.

From debut in Season 8 to captain in Season 12, Jaideep has evolved. How? By being his own harshest critic. “I always watch my videos to see what mistakes I made. Then I make sure not to repeat them in the next tournament. If I do make a mistake, I analyze where I am lacking,” he says. Self-reflection, not arrogance, defines his growth.

Jaideep swears by goblet squats (ETV Bharat)

Of course, no athlete interview is complete without the fun stuff. Jaideep doesn’t follow a rigid diet. “I just eat what I feel like eating,” he says with a shrug. That relaxed attitude keeps him sane during long seasons. His dream fitness face-off? John Abraham, not in the gym... on the kabaddi mat. “My favourite actor is John Abraham, so I would challenge him. I’d like to play Kabaddi with him,” he laughs.

In a league filled with high-profile raiders and glamour, Jaideep Dahiya represents humility mixed with steel. His approach to fitness, his empathy as a leader, and his ability to stay grounded make him more than just a kabaddi captain. He’s the guy who’ll wrestle you down on the mat, and then head back to training the next morning as if nothing happened. Maybe that’s why the Haryana Steelers trust him with the captain’s armband.