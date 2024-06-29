IVF Does Not Increase Risk Of Mental Health Issues In Adolescents: Study

New Delhi: Researchers have found that there was no increased risk of mental health or neurodevelopmental conditions for adolescents who were conceived using IVF (in vitro fertilisation) or other Artificial Reproductive Technologies (ART) compared to those who were conceived naturally, a new study showed on Saturday.
Alexandra Martiniuk, Professor of Epidemiology at The University of Sydney, who led the study, told IANS, that this longitudinal study followed the babies until they were adolescents and "found they did not have a greater chance of having a mental disorder compared to children conceived naturally". Mental disorders were defined in this study as autism, ADHD, anxiety and/or depression.
Among the adolescents born from IVF studied, 22 per cent had a mental disorder.However, this was a small number and no significant relationship between the use of ART and the development of mental disorders in these adolescents, the study said.