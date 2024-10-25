ETV Bharat / health

Is Your Immune System Weak? Here's How To Tell And What To Do

A good and healthy immune system not only helps us live a healthy and active life but also protects us from many serious diseases. ( Getty Images )

The immune system is the body’s frontline defence, constantly working to identify and neutralize viruses, bacteria, and toxins. A strong immune system not only helps ward off common illnesses like colds and flu but also plays a crucial role in protecting the body from more serious infections and diseases.

When it’s functioning optimally, the immune system acts as a complex network of cells, tissues, and organs that work in harmony to detect and destroy foreign invaders. Without this vital defence mechanism, our bodies would be vulnerable to a vast array of infections and health complications.

Beyond its protective role, the immune system is also essential in healing and recovery. After an injury or illness, immune cells work to repair tissue and combat lingering pathogens, aiding in faster recovery and preventing chronic inflammation, which can lead to a host of health issues if left unchecked.

Experts say that our body starts sending out signals when the immune system is weak. These symptoms can be of various types such as any special type of allergy, fatigue or frequent illness etc. If we understand these signs on time, we can not only try to solve those problems by adopting treatment and precautions, but we can also avoid being affected by many other serious problems in the future.

What does the doctor say?

Dr Ashrir Qureshi from Life Hospital in New Delhi says, "A strong immune system helps protect us from exposure to viruses, bacteria, and other harmful substances. But for any reason, if our immune system starts to weaken or there is a disease related to it, then in such a situation, the risk of many more or less serious health problems increases. This condition can also affect day-to-day living and work routine."

Signs of disturbance in the immune system

Dr Qureshi says that most people do not understand symptoms or signs of disturbance in the immune system either due to lack of information or due to negligence. According to him, many common symptoms indicate a problem in the immune system. Some of them are as follows.

1. Frequent colds

If you are getting frequent colds or taking longer to recover from the common flu, it may be a sign that your immune system is weak. A healthy person may suffer from colds 2-3 times a year, but more than this may be a sign of deficiency in the immune system.

2. Slow wound healing process

When there is an injury or a wound in our body, the immune system works to heal it quickly. But if the wound is taking longer than usual to heal, it may be a sign that your immune system is not working properly.

3. Frequent infections