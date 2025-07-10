Is Palm Oil Healthy To Eat? What Experts Say About This Heart Healthy Superfood

When it comes to superfoods, blueberries, avocados, and turmeric are the stars for their antioxidant properties, good for heart health, and for golden glow of healing respectively. In a way they are superfoods for a reason, which is their nutritional boost. These are no longer foods, but are celebrities on our platter or lifelines that save us from villains we don’t know much about. Some of these have earned their place after overcoming bad reputation.

Take eggs, for instance. Once demonised for their cholesterol content, they are now celebrated as protein-rich and nutrient-dense, with benefits for eye and brain health. Bananas, often avoided by low-carb enthusiasts, are actually loaded with potassium, vitamin B6, and dietary fibre, and boost heart and digestive health. These examples remind us that nutrition is rarely black and white, and the same holds true for other misunderstood foods in our diets, like palm oil.

According to Vijay Thakkar, nutrition expert and an author of Eating Less is Making You Fat, palm oil is extracted from the fruit of the oil palm tree, and is used globally and widely, from our daily breads, biscuits, instant noodles, and fried snacks due to its versatility. Yet, we often blame it for this wide use while ignoring other, more harmful ingredients in these routine foods, from refined starches, sugars to preservatives and other chemicals. He says research also supports its nutritional benefits. "It has a balanced fatty acid profile, with approximately 50% saturated fat, 40% monounsaturated (heart-healthy) fats and 10% polyunsaturated fats. This composition can help reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol," explains Thakkar. he further shares that what sets palm oil apart is its content of tocotrienols, a rare form of vitamin E with antioxidant properties that benefit the brain, heart, and immune system.

"Unlike partially hydrogenated oils, palm oil also contains no trans fats, a significant advantage in processed food reformulation. It also has a high smoke point (~230°C), making it stable for high-heat Indian cooking," he adds.

So, what’s the catch?

Like any oil, the harm lies in overuse and reuse. Thakkar says, when repeatedly heated, as is common in street food stalls or commercial kitchens, "any cooking oil, including palm oil, breaks down into harmful compounds, such as trans fats. This is what raises inflammation and cardiovascular risk, and not the fresh oil itself."

And the solution is a balanced diet. As with any food, the dose makes the poison. he recommends up to two tablespoons per day, as part of a diverse fat profile, which does not present known health risks for an average adult. "The most crucial aspect of our diet is whether our fat intake is diverse, unrefined, and balanced, not whether it is palm, ghee, or groundnut oil alone. A balanced and diverse oil intake in our diet promotes healthier dietary adherence," he opines.

Additionally, India’s health authorities, including the Indian Council of Medical Research, have not banned palm oil. Instead, they advise a rotation of oils whenever financially and seasonally possible to ensure fatty acid diversity, recommending blends of mustard, groundnut, sunflower, rice bran, and yes, palm.

So, what expert says?

Like most things in nutrition, the truth lies in the differing shades of grey. Palm oil can easily find a place in a wellness-focused, culturally relevant diet when consumed in moderation, stored well, and not repeatedly heated. "The real concern lies not in eliminating palm oil in our diets but in educating ourselves to make informed, contextual, and balanced food choices," opines the nutrition expert. Needless to say, our nutritional choices must evolve beyond fear-based messaging towards scientific clarity, and palm oil deserves that nuanced understanding.

