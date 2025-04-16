Is Palm Oil Bad For Your Health? Everything You Need To Know About

If you have recently stocked up on those "palm oil-free" snacks, congratulating yourself for making a healthy switch, you are not alone. Many believe that cutting one ingredient will fix their health. Unfortunately, the truth is very different and palm oil is a very good example to understand this mindset a lot better, as no other ingredient stirs up as much debate in our kitchens and conversations as Palm oil. Often, this debate conveniently shifts our focus away from more pressing issues, such as what and how we eat. While the heart of the matter is 'if palm oil is really bad for you'? Dr Dharini Krishnan, Consultant Dietician answers in negative, "When used wisely and in moderation."

Myths about Palm Oil

Many people worry that palm oil is dangerously high in saturated fat. In fact, palm oil is about 50% saturated, 40% heart-friendly monounsaturated, and 10% polyunsaturated fat. "If saturated fat still worries you, remember that coconut oil contains nearly 90% saturated fat, far higher than palm oil. A research conducted by National Library of Medicine, NIH noted that when palm oil is consumed as part of a low-fat diet, it can help maintain desirable plasma cholesterol and lipoprotein cholesterol levels.

Rich in tocotrienols, Palm oil helps lower cholesterol (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

"While the type of oil you select is important, its usage significantly impacts health outcomes," says Dr Krishnan. For instance, olive oil is an excellent choice for salad dressings. However, for frying, oils with a high smoke point are preferred. Palm oil, with a smoke point around 230°C, is particularly suitable for this purpose. Additionally, Dr Krishnan reveals that palm oil does not require hydrogenation, "a process that increases saturation and stability in oils but can create harmful trans fats."

Can Palm Oil Raise Cholesterol?

Another myth is that palm oil raises cholesterol. In fact, it's rich in tocotrienols, which are forms of Vitamin E that may help lower cholesterol. According to the , says the Dietary Guidelines for Indians-2024 by Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), the tropical oil is also a good source of carotenoids, a source of pro-Vitamin A. It’s also affordable for most households.

Health is not about cutting one ingredient, but about overall habits (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

So, should you avoid palm oil? "Absolutely not, as long as you are using it sensibly and not overdoing fats in general. Like any oil, it’s about quantity and frequency," insists Dr Krishnan. Framingham Heart Study suggests that simply reducing saturated fats does not automatically lower the risk of heart attacks. What’s more important are the bigger lifestyle factors like obesity, excess refined carbs, sedentary living, and mindless snacking. "These are the real threats to heart health, not just the oil you pick," says the dietician.

Chronicle Your Meal

For frying, oils with a high smoke point are preferred and Palm oil is suitable for this purpose (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Instead of stuffing your kitchen with every new ‘health trend’ snack, grab a notebook and start tracking what and how much you actually eat, and how often you move. Sure, reading food labels is important, but being aware of your overall eating pattern is even more critical. This simple habit of chronicling your meals can be life-changing. It is also important to stop eating while distracted. "If you eat while distracted, you may not realise how much you have eaten. Mindful eating is about paying attention to what is on your plate," advises the dietician.

The bottom line

Health is not about cutting one ingredient, but about overall habits. "So instead of fearing palm oil, fear eating without thinking, and give equal importance to moving and living well."