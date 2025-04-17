ETV Bharat / health

Olive Oil: A Heart-Healthy Superfood You Shouldn’t Overlook

As more of us shift toward healthy eating, there has been an increasing awareness of using olive oil in our meals instead of regular cooking oils. Moreover, when it comes to cooking oils, few can match the reputation and benefits of olive oil. In fact, it is often referred to as 'liquid gold' which has been a staple in Mediterranean kitchens for centuries. And science now proves that its benefits go far beyond flavour.

Experts say, using olive oil in daily meals is an easy way to boost both flavour and nutrition. Olive oil contains 75% monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA), which may support heart health by helping increase good cholesterol (HDL) and decrease bad cholesterol (LDL). While olive oil is well-known for its heart-healthy benefits, it makes a great option for preparing a range of dishes, including the rich and flavorful cuisines of India.

According to a report by IMRAC, the Indian olive oil market is experiencing a notable surge in popularity and consumption, reflecting a growing awareness of its health benefits and culinary versatility. Additionally, olive oil has become a preferred choice in Indian kitchens, being widely used in cooking, salad dressings, and marinades, thereby positively influencing the market growth across the country.

Choosing the Right Olive Oil

Although, most traditional Indian recipes often call for ghee or other oils, using olive oil can boost the nutritional value of these meals while still preserving their distinctive tastes. Catering to your culinary requirements, you can choose among the three different types of olive oils available in the market – extra virgin olive oil, olive oil for Indian cooking and classic olive oil.

To explain, extra virgin olive oil has a captivating aroma and flavour and can be the appropriate choice for low-heat cooking recipes such as sautéing and grilling, a butter substitute for bread toast or as a salad dressing. Olive oil, on the other hand, is perfect for daily cooking, as its light taste and aroma and high

Some points ensure that the taste of your food is not compromised. For instance, dishes like Dum Biryani, Curries, Rajma, Paneer and Chole, are traditionally cooked in ghee, however, olive oil can add a flavourful tadka to your appetising dishes.

Classic olive oil can be used to make bakery items like cakes, muffins and bread. The olive oil used in the mixture keeps the bread soft while reducing saturated fat content. It is also perfect for making pizza, pasta and other continental dishes.

Several studies show that the addition of olive oil to an individual's diet can actually slow the process of heart disease and provide health benefits against chronic diseases like cancer. "Olive oil is good for salads, dressings, and several kinds of attainable low-heat cooking, but doesn't suit traditional Indian high-heat cooking. Light olive oil is recommended for medium cooking, while extra virgin olive oil must not be exposed to flame preparation but only be used on uncooked meals such as salads, dips, or other cold dishes. It is a heart-healthy alternative and has long-term health benefits," says Ipsita Chakravarti, HOD Dietetics at CMRI in Kolkata.

What Makes Olive Oil Special?

Packed with healthy fats, powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, olive oil is one of the easiest ways to boost overall health and well-being. It is made by pressing whole olives and extracting their juice. The best kind of olive oil is extra virgin oil, as it is the least processed and rich in nutrients.