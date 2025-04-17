Olive Oil: A Heart-Healthy Superfood You Shouldn’t Overlook

As more of us shift toward healthy eating, there has been an increasing awareness of using olive oil in our meals instead of regular cooking oils. Moreover, when it comes to cooking oils, few can match the reputation and benefits of olive oil. In fact, it is often referred to as 'liquid gold' which has been a staple in Mediterranean kitchens for centuries. And science now proves that its benefits go far beyond flavour.
Experts say, using olive oil in daily meals is an easy way to boost both flavour and nutrition. Olive oil contains 75% monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA), which may support heart health by helping increase good cholesterol (HDL) and decrease bad cholesterol (LDL). While olive oil is well-known for its heart-healthy benefits, it makes a great option for preparing a range of dishes, including the rich and flavorful cuisines of India.
According to a report by IMRAC, the Indian olive oil market is experiencing a notable surge in popularity and consumption, reflecting a growing awareness of its health benefits and culinary versatility. Additionally, olive oil has become a preferred choice in Indian kitchens, being widely used in cooking, salad dressings, and marinades, thereby positively influencing the market growth across the country.
Choosing the Right Olive Oil
Although, most traditional Indian recipes often call for ghee or other oils, using olive oil can boost the nutritional value of these meals while still preserving their distinctive tastes. Catering to your culinary requirements, you can choose among the three different types of olive oils available in the market – extra virgin olive oil, olive oil for Indian cooking and classic olive oil.
To explain, extra virgin olive oil has a captivating aroma and flavour and can be the appropriate choice for low-heat cooking recipes such as sautéing and grilling, a butter substitute for bread toast or as a salad dressing. Olive oil, on the other hand, is perfect for daily cooking, as its light taste and aroma and high
Some points ensure that the taste of your food is not compromised. For instance, dishes like Dum Biryani, Curries, Rajma, Paneer and Chole, are traditionally cooked in ghee, however, olive oil can add a flavourful tadka to your appetising dishes.
Classic olive oil can be used to make bakery items like cakes, muffins and bread. The olive oil used in the mixture keeps the bread soft while reducing saturated fat content. It is also perfect for making pizza, pasta and other continental dishes.
Several studies show that the addition of olive oil to an individual's diet can actually slow the process of heart disease and provide health benefits against chronic diseases like cancer. "Olive oil is good for salads, dressings, and several kinds of attainable low-heat cooking, but doesn't suit traditional Indian high-heat cooking. Light olive oil is recommended for medium cooking, while extra virgin olive oil must not be exposed to flame preparation but only be used on uncooked meals such as salads, dips, or other cold dishes. It is a heart-healthy alternative and has long-term health benefits," says Ipsita Chakravarti, HOD Dietetics at CMRI in Kolkata.
What Makes Olive Oil Special?
Packed with healthy fats, powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, olive oil is one of the easiest ways to boost overall health and well-being. It is made by pressing whole olives and extracting their juice. The best kind of olive oil is extra virgin oil, as it is the least processed and rich in nutrients.
Monounsaturated fats that support heart health, polyphenols, natural antioxidants fight cell damage, and Vitamin E and K are great for skin, immunity, and bone health, all of which give olive oil its health-boosting power. Additionally, Its anti-inflammatory compounds help reduce the risk of chronic disease.
Top Health Benefits of Olive Oil
There are a host of health benefits of using olive oil in your daily meal. Some of them are:
Good for Your Heart
This is one of the best benefits of olive oil, it protects your heart like no other oil. Studies have shown that people who consume olive oil regularly have lower rates of heart disease. It helps lower bad cholesterol (LDL) while raising good cholesterol (HDL). This keeps your arteries healthy and reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
Fights Inflammation
Many people suffer from inflammation and that is a root cause of many diseases in the body, including lifestyle diseases like diabetes, arthritis, and even cancer. Olive oil contains oleocanthal, a compound which is known to have natural anti-inflammatory effects. This helps reduce inflammation in the body, therefore, helping one to lead a healthy life.
Supports Brain Health
Olive oil has health days which are great for your brain health. Many research suggests that olive oil may help improve memory, reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, and keep your brain active and sharp with your age.
Improves Digestion
Olive oil stimulates the production of bile and digestive enzymes, which help break down food more efficiently, thus helping your digestive system run smoothly. Olive oil may also help relieve constipation when consumed regularly in small amounts.
Great for Skin and Hair
Just like Aloe Vera, olive oil is equally beneficial when used internally or externally. It has natural beauty-boosting properties. It moisturises the skin, fights signs of ageing, and even be used as a deep conditioner for hair. Vitamin E and antioxidants help protect your skin from damage caused by free radicals and sun exposure.
How to Use Olive Oil
It is versatile and healthy. It can be used in many ways but here are simple ways to add it to your daily meals:
- Drizzle it over salads and roasted vegetables.
- Use it to make homemade dressings, dips, and marinades.
- Mix it into pasta or drizzle over soups to add some flavour.
- Dip whole-grain bread in a mix of olive oil, herbs, and garlic.
- Use it as a finishing oil—avoid frying with it at very high temperatures to preserve nutrients.
Read More: