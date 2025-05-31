Is Increased Humidity Causing Spread Of Corona Virus? Experts Weigh In

Amaravati: Medical experts have linked the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh to increasing humidity caused by the ongoing rainy season. Along with common seasonal illnesses like flu, dengue, pneumonia, malaria, vomiting, diarrhoea, and jaundice, the coronavirus is also said to spread more rapidly in humid conditions.
Senior pulmonologist Dr. Gopichand explained, "The impact of the coronavirus varies by region, and it is difficult to predict how long the virus will continue to affect us.” COVID-19 cases began to be recorded nationally from the last week of the previous month, and the state has been reporting infections since last week. Although the situation remains under control, concerns linger among many due to past experiences with the virus.
Most infected individuals in Andhra Pradesh are showing only mild symptoms, and their overall health remains stable. The few fatalities reported involved elderly patients suffering from other chronic illnesses. So far, approximately 25 COVID-19 cases have been identified in cities including Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, and Guntur.
Sample Testing and Genetic Sequencing Underway
The state is equipped with several virology labs located in Vijayawada, Guntur, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool teaching hospitals, Tirupati SWIMS, and Mangalagiri AIIMS. These labs, funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), conduct RT-PCR tests and genetic sequencing on samples collected from hospitals.
Data from these labs shows varying positivity rates: in January 2023, 4 of 65 samples tested positive; in March, 6 of 155; in April, 22 of 1,256; in December, 1 of 65; in January 2024 saw 4 positives out of 65; and in May, 1 out of 75. Some months recorded no positive cases at all. From January to December 2024, approximately 17,000 samples were tested, revealing 286 positive cases. This month alone, two samples have tested positive.
To better understand the virus's evolution and severity, government health officials have started sending samples from Visakhapatnam and Tirupati SWIMS labs to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for genome sequencing. Similar samples from other virology labs in the state will also be sent for analysis.
WHO Confirms Omicron Sub-Variant, Advises Caution
The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified the NB 1.8.1 variant as the dominant strain currently spreading. It is a sub-variant of Omicron with relatively low severity. Although some countries have reported rising cases, no evidence suggests this variant causes more serious illness than earlier ones.
Director of Medical Education Dr. Narasimham said, “We expect cases to decline in the next two to three weeks. Simple preventive measures remain effective.” People with low immunity are particularly advised to remain vigilant and follow health guidelines.
Increased Diagnostic Testing Planned
The state government is also planning to increase diagnostic testing, especially targeting patients experiencing fatigue in hospitals, to gauge the virus’s impact more accurately. Officials recently reviewed these plans and emphasised random testing to monitor COVID-19's progression.