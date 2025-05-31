ETV Bharat / health

Is Increased Humidity Causing Spread Of Corona Virus? Experts Weigh In

Amaravati: Medical experts have linked the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh to increasing humidity caused by the ongoing rainy season. Along with common seasonal illnesses like flu, dengue, pneumonia, malaria, vomiting, diarrhoea, and jaundice, the coronavirus is also said to spread more rapidly in humid conditions.

Senior pulmonologist Dr. Gopichand explained, "The impact of the coronavirus varies by region, and it is difficult to predict how long the virus will continue to affect us.” COVID-19 cases began to be recorded nationally from the last week of the previous month, and the state has been reporting infections since last week. Although the situation remains under control, concerns linger among many due to past experiences with the virus.

Most infected individuals in Andhra Pradesh are showing only mild symptoms, and their overall health remains stable. The few fatalities reported involved elderly patients suffering from other chronic illnesses. So far, approximately 25 COVID-19 cases have been identified in cities including Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, and Guntur.

Sample Testing and Genetic Sequencing Underway

The state is equipped with several virology labs located in Vijayawada, Guntur, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool teaching hospitals, Tirupati SWIMS, and Mangalagiri AIIMS. These labs, funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), conduct RT-PCR tests and genetic sequencing on samples collected from hospitals.

Data from these labs shows varying positivity rates: in January 2023, 4 of 65 samples tested positive; in March, 6 of 155; in April, 22 of 1,256; in December, 1 of 65; in January 2024 saw 4 positives out of 65; and in May, 1 out of 75. Some months recorded no positive cases at all. From January to December 2024, approximately 17,000 samples were tested, revealing 286 positive cases. This month alone, two samples have tested positive.