Egg Freezing Myths Debunked: All About This Fertility Technique That Gives Women Choice To Balance Career With Motherhood

The field of assisted reproduction technology (ART) has expanded rapidly helping couples with their reproductive journey. One of the innovative options available today is egg freezing, a fertility preservation technique that involves ovarian stimulation, retrieving multiple mature eggs from the ovaries, freezing them, and storing them for fertilisation in the future.

In the last few years, egg freezing is gaining immense popularity as it offers women focused on education, careers, health, or other personal matters, a potent option to conceive in the future. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richa Chadha, Mona Singh, Ekta Kapoor, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Sushmita Sen among others chose to freeze their eggs as a means of balancing their thriving career with their desire for motherhood. However, there is still a lack of awareness regarding this revolutionary procedure and many women hesitate to opt for it.

"Many women believe that the procedure will be harmful and hurt their fertility. However, it is the need of the hour to consult an expert and debunk the myths about egg freezing," says Dr Rashmi Agarwal Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Gurugram, Delhi NCR. She further shares that a majority of women are not aware of the egg freezing procedure due to the taboos and myths surrounding it.

Here are some of the myths and facts that you need to know if you decide to freeze your eggs and preserve your fertility.

Myth: Egg freezing is harmful for both the mother and baby.

Fact: According to various studies, egg freezing is not dangerous for the mother or her baby. Furthermore, there are no studies that show the risk of chromosomal anomalies, birth defects, or pregnancy complications in using frozen eggs. Good quality eggs are chosen and preserved for future pregnancy.