Egg Freezing Myths Debunked: All About This Fertility Technique That Gives Women Choice To Balance Career With Motherhood

The field of assisted reproduction technology (ART) has expanded rapidly helping couples with their reproductive journey. One of the innovative options available today is egg freezing, a fertility preservation technique that involves ovarian stimulation, retrieving multiple mature eggs from the ovaries, freezing them, and storing them for fertilisation in the future.
In the last few years, egg freezing is gaining immense popularity as it offers women focused on education, careers, health, or other personal matters, a potent option to conceive in the future. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richa Chadha, Mona Singh, Ekta Kapoor, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Sushmita Sen among others chose to freeze their eggs as a means of balancing their thriving career with their desire for motherhood. However, there is still a lack of awareness regarding this revolutionary procedure and many women hesitate to opt for it.
"Many women believe that the procedure will be harmful and hurt their fertility. However, it is the need of the hour to consult an expert and debunk the myths about egg freezing," says Dr Rashmi Agarwal Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Gurugram, Delhi NCR. She further shares that a majority of women are not aware of the egg freezing procedure due to the taboos and myths surrounding it.
Here are some of the myths and facts that you need to know if you decide to freeze your eggs and preserve your fertility.
Myth: Egg freezing is harmful for both the mother and baby.
Fact: According to various studies, egg freezing is not dangerous for the mother or her baby. Furthermore, there are no studies that show the risk of chromosomal anomalies, birth defects, or pregnancy complications in using frozen eggs. Good quality eggs are chosen and preserved for future pregnancy.
Myth: Egg freezing is an invasive, painful, and time-consuming procedure.
Fact: Egg freezing is a minimally invasive procedure performed under sedation, ensuring comfort with no pain. While the process requires hormone injections over 10–14 days, advancements have made it more efficient and patient-friendly. Hence, the procedure is extremely safe.
Myth: Egg freezing is ONLY for women with medical conditions.
Fact: Egg freezing is not only for women detected with cancer, endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Women can also opt for egg freezing for personal reasons like waiting for the right partner and prioritising careers. Any woman who wants to preserve her fertility for the future can consult a fertility expert about the procedure.
Myth: Egg freezing is IDEAL for women over 35
Fact: Egg freezing is not only for women above 35 but even for those in their 30s or late 20s. Women in their 30s or late 20s are suitable for egg freezing as their eggs are healthier and more viable. Opt for egg freezing if the doctor has recommended you.
Myth: Freezing eggs will reduce the woman’s future fertility.
Fact: Just because egg freezing involves removing eggs from the woman’s body, it doesn’t decrease the number of eggs available for future pregnancy. The process of egg retrieval does not impact a woman’s egg reserve or fertility, irrespective of her age.
