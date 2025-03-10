ETV Bharat / health

Are Men Getting Their Own Version of PMS? Learn All About Irritable Male Syndrome That Is Giving Men Crazy Mood Swings

For centuries, women have shouldered the burden of hormonal fluctuations, mood swings, and the general unpleasantness that comes with the monthly period. Men, on the other hand, have existed in a world seemingly free of such turbulence. That is, until someone came along and said, “Wait a minute… maybe men do have something like PMS (pre-menstrual syndrome) after all.” And thus, Irritable Male Syndrome (IMS) entered the conversation: a condition that suggests men, too, have their own moody, grumpy episodes that are eerily similar to what women experience during their menstrual cycles.

What Exactly is Irritable Male Syndrome?

Irritable Male Syndrome (IMS) is a term coined by Scottish researcher Dr. Gerald Lincoln in the early 2000s after he observed that rams (male sheep) became noticeably bad-tempered when their testosterone levels dipped. This discovery sent scientists scurrying to investigate whether something similar might be happening in human males. They found that fluctuating testosterone levels can indeed make men cranky, sensitive, and prone to unnecessary outbursts... essentially the male version of PMS without the bleeding.

In fact, studies suggest that men (particularly middle-aged ones) experience cycles of hormonal highs and lows, affecting their mood, energy, and behaviour. In other words, when a man snaps at you for moving his remote control, it might not be just him being difficult!

What Causes IMS?

IMS isn’t as neatly packaged as a woman’s menstrual cycle, which comes like clockwork every month. Instead, male hormones fluctuate in response to various triggers:

Testosterone Levels – Unlike women, who operate on a mostly predictable cycle, men’s testosterone levels rise and fall daily, monthly, and even seasonally. Morning testosterone: High. Evening testosterone: Lower. As men age, testosterone also gradually declines, making IMS more pronounced.

Stress – High levels of stress lead to an increase in cortisol, the hormone responsible for making everything feel like a disaster. Unfortunately, cortisol suppresses testosterone, creating the perfect storm for moodiness.