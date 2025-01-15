Irregular Periods? Trying To Get Pregnant But Can't? Hormonal Imbalance Could Be A Reason

Hormones act as our body's messengers, signaling the body when to prepare, when to release, and when to nurture. Yet, as powerful as these chemical messengers are, their balance can be easily disrupted: by stress, lifestyle choices or underlying health conditions.
To understand how these hormonal shifts influence fertility, it’s important to look closely at two primary players: oestrogen and progesterone. Says Dr. Nishi Singh, Head of Fertility at PRIME IVF, “Hormonal changes are vital for the menstrual cycle and the possibility of conception. The key hormones responsible for ovulation, and which allow an egg to be released in the body for fertilization, are oestrogen and progesterone.”
How Hormones Control the Menstrual Cycle
The menstrual cycle is a tightly regulated process divided into phases, each governed by hormonal changes. In the follicular phase, rising oestrogen levels stimulate the development of ovarian follicles, one of which matures into an egg ready for ovulation. “This phase sets the stage,” Dr. Singh says. “Oestrogen ensures the uterine lining thickens, creating a nurturing environment for potential implantation.”
Ovulation, the mid-cycle event, occurs when a surge of luteinizing hormone (LH) triggers the release of an egg. From there, progesterone takes over during the luteal phase, preparing the uterus for implantation. “For pregnancy, the right levels of hormones ensure proper implantation and foetal growth,” Dr. Singh says.
When The System Goes Awry
Despite the precision of this process, hormonal imbalances can throw it off track. Stress, diet, weight fluctuations, and medical conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can alter the production of oestrogen and progesterone. “Any change in these hormones could disturb the cycle, leading to irregular periods or difficulty in conceiving,” explains Dr. Singh.
Such disruptions can manifest in various ways, including skipped cycles, anovulation (when the ovary fails to release an egg), or a luteal phase defect, where insufficient progesterone undermines implantation. These seemingly minor issues can have a significant impact on fertility.
Even after conception, hormonal balance remains critical. Progesterone helps sustain the uterine lining, while human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), often called the “pregnancy hormone,” supports early foetal development. However, imbalances during this time can lead to complications such as miscarriages or difficulties in maintaining a pregnancy.
“Continuous assessment of hormonal levels assists in correcting the causes of reproductive failure and improving pregnancy outcomes,” Dr. Singh advises. Addressing these imbalances through medication, lifestyle changes or stress management can significantly enhance the likelihood of a successful pregnancy.
Tips To Optimize Fertility
While some hormonal changes are unavoidable, many can be managed with the right strategies. Here’s what you can do to optimize your cycle and improve possibilities of conceiving:
- Track Your Cycle: Use apps or basal body temperature charts to understand your ovulation and luteal phases.
- Adopt A Healthy Lifestyle: A balanced diet, regular exercise and adequate sleep can stabilize hormonal fluctuations.
- Manage Stress: Chronic stress can elevate cortisol levels, disrupting reproductive hormones. Practices like yoga and meditation can help.
- Seek Medical Advice: If you notice irregularities in your cycle or face difficulty conceiving, consult a fertility expert for hormone level assessments and tailored interventions.
Hormones may be invisible, but their influence on reproductive health is big. They guide the menstrual cycle, determine fertility windows, and shape the earliest stages of life. As Dr. Singh puts it, “Understanding hormonal changes, especially during critical phases like ovulation and the luteal phase, is key to managing reproductive health effectively.”
