International Self-Care Day: Why And How Modern Mothers Must Prioritize Themselves

It’s International Self-Care Day, and this year, we are talking not about lavender candles and guilt-free massages, but about the radical act of mothers reclaiming space for themselves in their own lives. Modern motherhood is not what it used to be. We are not just raising children anymore; we are also navigating careers, battling hyper-productivity culture, decoding school apps, and cooking gluten-free birthday cakes. Mothers are bombarded with parenting philosophies on Instagram, fed guilt through every scroll, and still expected to be emotionally available, physically energized, and infinitely patient.

So, you, dear mother, must pause. Not just because it feels good, but because it is a form of personal resistance.

As Dr. Swetha Lalgudi, gynecologist at Zynova Shalby Hospital in Mumbai, says: “On the occasion of International Self-Care Day, it is a strong reminder to mothers to take care of their health and well-being, and build a stronger foundation for their families... especially their mental health. In the race to care for others, their own needs are often neglected.”

What Dr. Lalgudi is pointing out is not a casual observation. It’s what we call “the invisible depletion”. You can’t always see it from the outside (the tired eyes, the short fuse, the mental clutter) but it corrodes slowly. Until one day, you no longer recognize the woman in the mirror. She is efficient, but she is not joyful. Self-care, in this landscape, becomes your oxygen mask.

Set 30 Minutes Aside Every Day

So what does that look like in the trenches of everyday life? It starts with reclaiming time, not tasks. “Even 30 minutes a day to read, walk, listen to music, or just sit quietly can recharge your mind,” says Dr. Lalgudi. And before your inner martyr says “but I don’t have the time,” let us stop you. You have time. You just give it away to everything and everyone else first. You can make your own joy as non-negotiable as brushing your child’s teeth. You can put a 'Do Not Disturb' sign on your soul for half an hour. You do not have to earn rest.

Sleep Deeply

Sleep is not a luxury. It is a survival tool. Sleep is where your nervous system gets to take off its shackles. It’s where your memory reboots, your hormones reset, and your cranky edges smoothen out. “Lack of rest worsens stress, mood swings, and emotional burnout,” says Dr. Lalgudi, who recommends 7-8 hours of sound sleep every night. Kids wake you up. There are monsters under beds and 5 am school buses. But catch sleep wherever you can. Make weekends sacred for recovery.

Set Boundaries Like You’re Planting Wildflowers

This one’s hard, especially for the women raised to believe that being good equals being agreeable. But it’s time to learn how to say no with the same grace you offer when you say yes. Not because you’re selfish, but because you’ve finally realized that your energy is finite.

“Protecting your time and energy is a powerful form of self-respect,” Dr. Lalgudi says. It’s also a life skill your children desperately need to learn from you. Because guess what? Kids don’t listen to what you say; they mirror what you do. If they see you saying no to the things that drain you, they’ll grow up believing that they, too, can protect their boundaries.

Stay Connected With Your Own Friends

Motherhood can be lonely, and the kind of loneliness that creeps in after you’ve spent an entire day answering questions and being needed is a special kind of ache. It’s about not being seen. That’s why friendship matters. That’s why sisterhood, support groups, therapist sessions, or even 10-minute phone calls with your ride-or-die are not indulgences. They are medicine.

“Sharing your thoughts reduces emotional load and reminds you you’re not alone in the journey,” Dr. Lalgudi says. You were never meant to do this alone. Motherhood was always meant to be a village, not a performance.

Ground Yourself

You are a creature of feeling. Of poetry and hormones, of moon cycles and gut instincts. So it makes perfect sense that mindfulness (be it breathwork, journaling, or meditation) can tether you back to your own body when the world around you spins too fast. You don’t need to sit on a Himalayan rock and chant for an hour. But you can put your hand on your heart in the middle of chaos and affirm, “I’m here. I’ve got me.” You can scribble three honest sentences in a notebook. You can breathe into your own belly and remember you are alive.

When you nourish yourself, your children feel it. When you eat better, sleep better, speak kinder, love deeper, they bloom too. You teach them to value wholeness by modeling your own.

So this International Self-Care Day, we invite you to write a love letter to yourself. Start it like this:

“Dear Me, I see how hard you try. I see how much you give. But today, I will give something back to you. I will listen to your needs. I will feed you with care. I will let you rest. I will protect your joy. I will not forget you.”

You are not a background character in your own life. You are the heroine. Make time to fall in love with her again.