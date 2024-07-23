ETV Bharat / health

International Self Care Day 2024: Know Importance Of Caring For Body, Mind

Hyderabad: International Self-Care Day, observed on July 24, is dedicated to promoting the importance of self-care as a vital foundation of health. This day serves as a reminder that self-care should be an integral part of our daily lives, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The day is dedicated to the importance of loving ourselves and taking care of our body and mind. Caring for yourself is not selfish. Self-care is essential for your well-being.

What Is Self-Care?

WHO defines self-care as individuals, families and communities’ promoting and maintaining their own health, preventing disease, and coping with illness and disability, with or without the support of a health worker. Essentially, self-care is the loving action you take towards yourself to maintain and enhance your physical, mental, and emotional health.

History:

The concept of self-care has been recognized by the medical community since the 1950s, but it was not until 2011 that the International Self-Care Foundation (ISF), a UK-based organization, established International Self-Care Day to raise awareness globally. July 24, was chosen symbolically to represent the 24/7 nature of self-care. The history of International Self-Care Day reflects a growing recognition of the need for individuals to take an active role in managing their health. It marks a shift from a purely medical model of health care to one that includes the individual’s role in maintaining their health.

Feelings of Self-Care Guilt:

It is very normal to feel guilty for prioritizing yourself. We live in a culture that frowns upon anything that does not directly serve another person. Individual joy and pleasure are things that need not only to be only normalized in our society but celebrated and promoted, as well. You should never feel any guilt or remorse for tending to your health. We all require differing degrees of time to recharge we are all going through different things!

Many Indian Women Feel Guilty About Their Own Preferences:

It is an undeniable truth that most Indian women face a guilt trade-off when they make decisions about their well-being. This could include a professional decision, a choice to splurge on oneself, or to take time off to invest in personal pursuits the guilt is real for many women looking to claim an identity that goes beyond the socialised tropes of mother and homemaker.

One in 4 Americans Feel Guilty Pampering Themselves:

While 88% of Americans recognize the importance of taking time to pamper themselves, 1 in 4 feel guilty about doing so. Interestingly, men feel less guilt (20%) compared to women (24%). Although pampering may seem like a daunting task for some, a third of Americans make time for it every week. Self-care, which tends to be less indulgent, is practiced more frequently, with 40% of Americans doing something for themselves daily, 41% weekly, and over 10% monthly. This could be something as simple as going on a walk, or taking a bath. On average, Americans dedicate 16 hours a month to self-care.

Two Parts of Self-care: Self-care actions and self-care interventions are two parts to self-care.