On International No Diet Day 2025, Read How To Escape The Diet Culture That Is Making People Sick

Every May 6th, a radical observance slips into the global calendar: International No Diet Day. No banners, no fireworks, no sales on salad. Just an invitation to stop tormenting ourselves over carbs, calories, and whether almond flour is superior to actual flour.

This day was founded in 1992 by Mary Evans Young, a British woman with both the bravery to recover from an eating disorder and the cheek to suggest that maybe women should stop trying to make themselves smaller. Young's modest aim was to help people accept their bodies, skip the diet for one day, and eat something truly glorious (say, a croissant, or a samosa) without hating themselves for it.

The Misery of Diet Culture

Now, if you’ve never been caught in the trap of diet culture, allow us to offer a quick field guide. Diet culture is a global phenomenon in which thinness is equated with virtue, kale is canonized, and the size of your jeans seems to determine your worth as a human being. It thrives on the idea that there is one correct body and if you don’t have it, well, you better spend your life chasing it. It tells us that food is not for pleasure or energy, but a math problem. Calories in, calories out. Points, macros, fasting windows. It's all exhausting (for people) and profitable (for corporations). The global diet industry is worth billions.

But this obsession with health often makes us... rather unhealthy. One of the more ironic truths of our modern lives is that malnutrition doesn’t require poverty. You can have a full fridge, a good salary, and still suffer from the silent epidemic of nutrient deficiency. If you eat only grilled chicken, air and hope, your body will protest.

Crash dieting comes with a list of side effects that reads like the small print on an experimental drug: slow metabolism, fatigue, constipation, hormonal imbalance, gallstones, mood swings, cold hands, menstrual disruptions, loss of muscle and brain fog. And yet, we do it. We skip meals, drink “detox teas” that taste like boiled socks, and applaud ourselves for surviving on less food than a toddler at a birthday party.

Let’s pause here and consider an odd fact: human bodies come in an astonishing variety of shapes and sizes. And yet, for some reason, we’ve decided that only one of them: tall, lean and Instagram-filtered is worthy of love and respect. International No Diet Day says: Enough already. Your body is not a “before” photo. It is not an enemy. It is not a project.

How to Escape the Matrix (Of Diet Culture)

Now, escaping diet culture is harder than it looks but here are a few starting points:

1. Radical Self-Care