International Essential Oils Day 2025: Smell Good, Feel Good With Our Cheat Sheet For Wellness With Aromatherapy

Have you ever walked into a room and instantly felt calm? Or maybe smelled something so good that your mood did a U-turn from “everything sucks” to “wow, peace”? That is not just the power of a good fragrance — it’s science, psychology, and a bit of ancient wisdom rolled into a small glass bottle. We are talking about essential oils. They’re not new. In fact, your nani probably knew about them way before they started popping up in Instagram reels and Sunday farmer’s markets. Like most good things in life essential oils are finally getting the global applause they deserve. And what better day to talk about them than International Essential Oils Day.

What Is International Essential Oils Day?

Celebrated every year on July 11, International Essential Oils Day is not just a marketing gimmick. It was launched to honour the late Gary Young, a pioneer in modern essential oil farming and founder of Young Living. The day encourages us to appreciate nature’s purest extracts and their contribution to health, wellness, and even emotional balance. It’s about slowing down, taking a deep breath and reconnecting with the scents that can change how we feel.

Rose essential oil (Getty Images)

Let’s get down to the real question: What exactly are essential oils and why are people so obsessed with them? Think of essential oils as the “soul” of the plant. They’re concentrated extracts taken from leaves, flowers, roots, or peels. These tiny bottles pack a punch — one drop of peppermint oil, for instance, is as strong as 28 cups of peppermint tea. And no, they’re not just for spa aunties in bathrobes. From curing headaches to boosting your mood, and even helping with skin and sleep issues, essential oils are multitasking all the way.

Health benefits of essential oils (Creative Commons)

Cheat sheet to essential oils:

Lavender for anxiety and better sleep Peppermint for headaches and fatigue Tea Tree for acne and skin infections Eucalyptus for cold and cough Lemon for mood and immunity

But essential oils are strong. You can’t just pour them like ketchup on your head or skin. Most need to be diluted with a carrier oil (like coconut or almond oil) before use. And you definitely shouldn’t drink them unless a certified medical professional says so. You can use them in diffusers, massage blends, bath soaks, skincare, or even just sniff a few drops from your palm before a stressful Zoom call.

Peppermint oil is good for headaches (Getty Images)

There’s also something very Indian about essential oils. Ayurveda has used herbs and oils for centuries — from neem for skin to ashwagandha for stress. What we now call “essential oils” were once part of your dadi’s daily rituals. The West has rebranded it, bottled it, and sold it back to us. But what matters is that the wisdom is still alive; and now it has become cool again.

So, this International Essential Oils Day, ditch the overpriced candles and chemical sprays. Light a diya, open a bottle of lavender or sandalwood, and just breathe. Whether you’re stuck in traffic, burnout, or heartbreak — essential oils won’t solve your life. But they might help you feel a little more like yourself again.

Lavender oil relieves anxiety (Getty Images)

Sources: