Hatha or Vinyasa? Ashtanga or Iyengar? Complete Guide To Choosing The Yoga Practice That Matches Your Energy On International Day of Yoga 2025

What if we told you the key to better mental focus, improved physical strength, and emotional balance wasn’t found in a new app, biohack, or cold plunge but in your yoga mat? The real edge might just be tuning into your body's energy and choosing a yoga practice that responds to you, not the other way around.

The Energy-Awareness Framework isn’t about which style is “better.” It’s about which style matches your current energetic frequency. Let’s unpack this with insights from yoga expert Prerna Khetrapal, the founder of Kaizen Wellness in Goa that merges movement, mindfulness, and deep nervous system regulation.

Step 1: Understand Yoga Is Not Just Movement

“Yoga is a mindful return to self,” Prerna tells us. That’s your first unlock. You’re not checking off a workout box. You’re tuning into a feedback loop: your body’s subtle cues, your mind’s clutter, and your emotional weather. Some days, you wake up wired and anxious. Other days, sluggish and foggy. Each state demands a different kind of movement.

Yoga is a mindful return to self (Getty Images)

Step 2: Know the Core Yoga Archetypes

Now let’s break down your options like a menu of experiences:

1) Hatha Yoga

Best For: Overthinking, restlessness, emotional chaos

Experience: Slow, intentional postures. Deep breaths. A sense of slowing time down.

This is your go-to when life feels like a constant scroll. “Hatha helps anchor and reconnect,” says Prerna. It’s like switching from 5G to airplane mode: your body slows down, and your mind catches up.

Optimisation tip: Pair this with a short journaling session post-practice. Your nervous system will be primed for insight.

2) Vinyasa Flow

Best For: Feeling stagnant, low energy, needing momentum

Experience: Continuous movement, breath-synced, dance-like flow.

“Vinyasa is deeply invigorating,” Prerna says. It’s what she turns to when her body craves release and motion. Think of it as active mindfulness.

Optimisation tip: Use Vinyasa as a transition protocol. Try it between your deep work blocks and social obligations. It resets your system.

3) Iyengar Yoga

Best For: Feeling physically “off,” nursing minor injuries, or needing to rebuild body awareness.

What It Does: Uses props like blocks, straps, and blankets to align your posture with surgical precision.

Iyengar is a masterclass in biomechanics. If you want to fix your posture, reset your joints, or recover mindfully, this is your go-to.

Optimisation Tip: Iyengar is like the mobility WOD of yoga. You’ll work fewer poses, but deeper and your fascia, spine, and joints will thank you.

4) Ashtanga Yoga

Best For: Type-A personalities, goal setters, and anyone craving structure and strength.

What It Does: A fixed sequence of poses performed in the same order; demanding, physical, and rhythmic. It rewires the nervous system through repetition and challenge. If you’re chasing physical mastery or mental discipline, Ashtanga is your dojo.

Optimisation Tip: Don’t jump in cold. Build gradually and respect the process.

Step 3: Treat Your Body Like Your Coach

Most people try to push through their fatigue, ignore their tension, or override their rest needs with another shot of espresso. Instead, what if you listened? “I always say your body knows,” Prerna says. “Whether you're looking for energy, calm, balance or healing, your practice should support where you are not where you think you should be.”

Choose a yoga practice that responds to you, not the other way around (Getty Images)

This isn’t woo-woo. This is performance optimization rooted in self-awareness. You wouldn’t use the same training plan for recovery as you would for peak competition. Same goes for your yoga.

Step 4: Don’t Force the Flow

Let’s be real. You’re not going to feel zen every time you hit the mat. Some days, your mind will wander. Other days, you’ll want to skip it altogether. That’s okay. You’re building a habit of checking in, listening, and responding. That alone sets you apart.

Before you hit the mat, ask yourself these questions:

What’s my energy like right now on a scale of 1 to 10?

Am I seeking calm, clarity, momentum, or release?

Do I feel more grounded or scattered?

Let your answers guide your practice for the day. Yoga doesn’t have to be rigid. The most effective practices are responsive, intuitive, and designed around the you that shows up today.