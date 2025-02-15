ETV Bharat / health

International Childhood Cancer Day 2025: Raising Awareness For Children And Teens

International Childhood Cancer Day is about offering support to children and adolescents battling the disease ( Freepik )

By Gautam Debroy

More than 400,000 children and adolescents under the age of 20 are diagnosed with cancer globally each year. While high-income countries report survival rates of over 80% for children with cancer, the survival rate in some low- and middle-income countries is as low as 20%.

In an effort to raise awareness about childhood cancer, International Childhood Cancer Day is observed globally on February 15. This day aims to spread awareness about childhood cancer while offering support to children and adolescents battling the disease, as well as to survivors and their families.

History And Significance Of The Day

International Childhood Cancer Day was established in 2002 by Childhood Cancer International (CCI) with the goal of raising awareness about childhood cancer and its impact on children, adolescents, their parents, and families worldwide.

Childhood Cancer Day is observed on February 15 (Freepik)

The day seeks to increase understanding and appreciation of the challenges associated with childhood cancer, highlighting the urgent need for equitable access to treatment and care for all children diagnosed with the disease, regardless of their geographical or socio-economic background.

Childhood Cancer International (CCI)

Founded in 1994, Childhood Cancer International (CCI) is a global network comprising 183 parent organizations, childhood cancer survivor associations, support groups, and cancer societies across 94 countries and five continents. International Childhood Cancer Day is rooted in CCI’s core belief that every child and adolescent with cancer deserves access to the highest quality medical and psychosocial care, irrespective of their country of origin, race, financial status, or social class.

CCI also asserts that childhood cancer deaths are largely preventable with timely and accurate diagnosis, access to essential medicines, and appropriate treatment and care. According to CCI, more than 400,000 children and adolescents under 20 are diagnosed with cancer globally each year.

United Fight Against Childhood Cancer

On International Childhood Cancer Day, all CCI members stand together to prioritize childhood cancer as a critical national and global health issue. Their collective efforts aim to secure adequate resources to fulfill the fundamental rights of children with cancer, including: