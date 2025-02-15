International Childhood Cancer Day 2025: Raising Awareness For Children And Teens

By Gautam Debroy
More than 400,000 children and adolescents under the age of 20 are diagnosed with cancer globally each year. While high-income countries report survival rates of over 80% for children with cancer, the survival rate in some low- and middle-income countries is as low as 20%.
In an effort to raise awareness about childhood cancer, International Childhood Cancer Day is observed globally on February 15. This day aims to spread awareness about childhood cancer while offering support to children and adolescents battling the disease, as well as to survivors and their families.
History And Significance Of The Day
International Childhood Cancer Day was established in 2002 by Childhood Cancer International (CCI) with the goal of raising awareness about childhood cancer and its impact on children, adolescents, their parents, and families worldwide.
The day seeks to increase understanding and appreciation of the challenges associated with childhood cancer, highlighting the urgent need for equitable access to treatment and care for all children diagnosed with the disease, regardless of their geographical or socio-economic background.
Childhood Cancer International (CCI)
Founded in 1994, Childhood Cancer International (CCI) is a global network comprising 183 parent organizations, childhood cancer survivor associations, support groups, and cancer societies across 94 countries and five continents. International Childhood Cancer Day is rooted in CCI’s core belief that every child and adolescent with cancer deserves access to the highest quality medical and psychosocial care, irrespective of their country of origin, race, financial status, or social class.
CCI also asserts that childhood cancer deaths are largely preventable with timely and accurate diagnosis, access to essential medicines, and appropriate treatment and care. According to CCI, more than 400,000 children and adolescents under 20 are diagnosed with cancer globally each year.
United Fight Against Childhood Cancer
On International Childhood Cancer Day, all CCI members stand together to prioritize childhood cancer as a critical national and global health issue. Their collective efforts aim to secure adequate resources to fulfill the fundamental rights of children with cancer, including:
- The right to early and accurate diagnosis
- The right to access life-saving essential medicines
- The right to appropriate and high-quality medical treatment
- The right to follow-up care, supportive services, and sustainable livelihood opportunities for survivors
Furthermore, in cases where a cure is not possible, CCI upholds the child’s right to experience a pain-free and dignified end-of-life journey.
WHO’s Perspective
On International Childhood Cancer Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes the critical role of parents, family doctors, and paediatricians in the early detection of childhood cancers. Thanks to advancements in medical science, children diagnosed with cancer in high-income countries have an 80% or higher survival rate. However, in some low- and middle-income countries, the survival rate remains as low as 20%.
The WHO Global Childhood Cancer Initiative aims to eliminate pain and suffering for children with cancer and to achieve a minimum survival rate of 60% for all childhood cancer cases worldwide by 2030.
Common Types of Childhood Cancer
According to the WHO, the most prevalent types of childhood cancer include:
- Leukaemia
- Brain cancers
- Lymphomas
- Solid tumours, such as neuroblastoma and Wilms tumour
Symptoms of Childhood Cancer
Common symptoms of childhood cancer include:
- Unexplained and persistent weight loss
- Frequent headaches, often accompanied by early morning vomiting
- Persistent swelling or pain in the bones, joints, back, or legs
- Presence of a lump or mass, especially in the abdomen, neck, chest, pelvis, or armpits
- Development of a whitish appearance in the pupil or vision changes
- Recurrent fevers without infections
- Excessive bruising or sudden bleeding
- Noticeable paleness or prolonged fatigue
Recent estimates indicate that in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region, more than 70% of children diagnosed with cancer died in 2022.
“Unlike adult cancers, the factors contributing to childhood cancer remain poorly understood, and only a small percentage of cases can be prevented. This means that survival largely depends on the capacity of health systems to provide timely diagnosis, early referral, and appropriate treatment. This is especially challenging in regions affected by humanitarian crises, natural disasters, and political instability,” the WHO stated.
The Role of the Indian Cancer Society
Established in 1951 by Dr. D.J. Jussawalla and Naval Tata, the Indian Cancer Society is India’s first voluntary organization dedicated to supporting children with cancer.
“In India, more than 50,000 new cases of childhood cancer are reported annually. While survival rates in the West reach 80-90 percent for some cancers, even a conservative estimate of 70 percent survival means that many childhood cancer survivors are added to the population each year,” the Indian Cancer Society stated.
The organization emphasizes that childhood cancers are best treated at specialized paediatric cancer units by expert disease management groups.
