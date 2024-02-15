International Childhood Cancer Day 2024: ‘Reducing the Survival Gap’

Hyderabad: International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD), observed annually on February 15, stands as a collective effort to shed light on the unique challenges faced by children and adolescents battling cancer. In its 23rd year, the day, initiated by Childhood Cancer International (CCI) in 2002, has evolved into a powerful global platform. It aims to raise awareness, garner support from various stakeholders, and advocate for improved care and treatment for children and survivors worldwide.

Theme- The theme for this year’s International Childhood Cancer Day is ‘Reducing the Survival Gap’ to reduce the survival gap by up to 60% by 2030.

Statistics and Goals- Every year, over 400,000 children and adolescents below 20 are diagnosed with cancer globally, yet only half receive timely diagnosis and treatment. Disturbingly, in high-income countries, 20% of children remain uncured, while in low- and middle-income countries, this number spikes to a staggering 70%. The World Health Organisation's Global Childhood Cancer Initiative aims to end all cancer-related suffering for children by 2030, setting a target of at least a 60% survival rate for diagnosed cases.

Causes- The causes of childhood cancer are diverse, rooted in genetic alterations that give rise to tumours affecting various body parts. Unlike cancers in adults, the majority of childhood malignancies have unknown origins. While environmental and lifestyle factors play a limited role, chronic diseases like malaria, HIV, and the Epstein-Barr virus pose significant risks in low- and middle-income countries. Vaccinations and early detection of infections become crucial preventive measures.

Types of Childhood cancers-

Leukaemia: Making up over 30% of all children's cancer cases, leukaemia is the most prevalent kind of the disease. The impacts of leukaemia on the bone marrow and blood result in abnormal production of white blood cells.

