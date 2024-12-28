ETV Bharat / health

Explained: What Is Intermittent Fasting That Sunidhi Chauhan Followed To Get Quickly Back In Shape?

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan (left) with actress Sanya Malhotra in the video for 'Aankh' ( ETV Bharat )

When Sunidhi Chauhan isn’t mesmerizing audiences with her powerful vocals, she’s inspiring them with her fitness. The iconic singer has been wowing fans with her lean look on the 'I Am Home' world tour and in the dance video Aankh.

The 41-year-old singer has revealed that intermittent fasting played a key role in her physical transformation. The singer matches steps with actress Sanya Malhotra, who is nearly a decade younger. However, you can't tell the difference in either the energy or the appearance. Before the shoot began, the playback and live singer dropped four kilos within two weeks.

She opened up about her fitness journey to a tabloid recently. “I haven’t had chapati in years,” she revealed, a statement that might feel daunting to carb lovers but highlights her disciplined approach to fitness.

Here’s a breakdown of what intermittent fasting is and how it worked for Sunidhi.

What Is Intermittent Fasting?

Intermittent fasting (IF) is an eating plan that alternates between periods of fasting and eating. It doesn’t dictate what to eat but rather when to eat. Popular methods include:

16:8 Method: Fasting for 16 hours and eating during an 8-hour window.

5:2 Diet: Eating normally for five days a week and consuming significantly fewer calories on the other two.

Eat-Stop-Eat: Fasting for a full 24 hours once or twice a week.