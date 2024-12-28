Explained: What Is Intermittent Fasting That Sunidhi Chauhan Followed To Get Quickly Back In Shape?

When Sunidhi Chauhan isn’t mesmerizing audiences with her powerful vocals, she’s inspiring them with her fitness. The iconic singer has been wowing fans with her lean look on the 'I Am Home' world tour and in the dance video Aankh.
The 41-year-old singer has revealed that intermittent fasting played a key role in her physical transformation. The singer matches steps with actress Sanya Malhotra, who is nearly a decade younger. However, you can't tell the difference in either the energy or the appearance. Before the shoot began, the playback and live singer dropped four kilos within two weeks.
She opened up about her fitness journey to a tabloid recently. “I haven’t had chapati in years,” she revealed, a statement that might feel daunting to carb lovers but highlights her disciplined approach to fitness.
Here’s a breakdown of what intermittent fasting is and how it worked for Sunidhi.
What Is Intermittent Fasting?
Intermittent fasting (IF) is an eating plan that alternates between periods of fasting and eating. It doesn’t dictate what to eat but rather when to eat. Popular methods include:
16:8 Method: Fasting for 16 hours and eating during an 8-hour window.
5:2 Diet: Eating normally for five days a week and consuming significantly fewer calories on the other two.
Eat-Stop-Eat: Fasting for a full 24 hours once or twice a week.
The idea is to give the body a break from constant digestion, allowing it to burn fat more efficiently and potentially reduce inflammation.
How Sunidhi Chauhan Made It Work
For Sunidhi, intermittent fasting was a lifestyle shift. “The motivation to fast was to not only lose weight, but also give the intestines rest,” she said in an interview to Mid-Day, adding, “[Our ancestors] would hunt and eat, and even go without food for days. With evolution, we adopted the pattern of eating three times in a day. It was never a requirement. All the snacking that we do is not good. At times, when I’m travelling, or shooting long hours, I’ve [gone without food for] 24 hours. I would never be hungry because my work would [keep me occupied]. Today, [fasting for] 16 hours is [not tough]. I get better sleep, and have better concentration.”
Sunidhi pairs fasting with mindful eating, avoiding staples like chapati while focusing on lean proteins, vegetables, and nutrient-dense foods. She restricted her caloric intake to not more than 1,200 calories a day at the behest of her fitness trainer Viraj Sarmalkar.
Intermittent fasting along with an intense workout regime paid off as fans noticed her leaner, more athletic frame in Aankh. The choreography demanded intense physicality, and intermittent fasting helped her achieve the stamina and agility required to deliver a stellar performance.
Should You Try Intermittent Fasting?
If you’re considering intermittent fasting, here are a few tips inspired by Sunidhi’s approach:
- Consult a Professional: Speak with a nutritionist or dietician before starting.
- Start Gradually: Try shorter fasting windows initially and gradually increase them.
- Pair It with Healthy Eating: Like Sunidhi, focus on whole, nutritious foods instead of junk.
- Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to support your body during fasting.
- Be Consistent: Find a schedule that fits your lifestyle and stick to it.
Sunidhi Chauhan’s dedication to intermittent fasting and a clean diet proves that fitness is about finding what works for you. Whether you’re gearing up for a dance video or just want to feel your best, taking inspiration from Sunidhi’s journey might be your first step.
