Inside The World's Largest Study On Psychedelic Trips To Cure Alcohol Addiction

What if a 15-minute psychedelic journey could cure an alcoholic? It sounds like the plot of a science fiction novel, but it’s happening right now in the real world, courtesy of researchers at University College London (UCL).

With the active ingredient in ayahuasca [dimethyltryptamine (DMT)] at its heart, this groundbreaking study is exploring whether a powerful, mind-bending substance could help people rein in their alcohol consumption.

DMT is no ordinary compound. Found in the Amazonian brew used in centuries-old shamanic rituals, it’s one of the most potent hallucinogens known to science. But in this study, it’s being wielded with surgical precision, aiming to rewire the brain’s reward circuits and tackle the root causes of excessive drinking.

Professor Ravi Das of UCL’s Clinical Psychopharmacology Unit says, “Excessive drinking is partly driven by alcohol hijacking the brain’s built-in motivation and reward system. We are seeking to counteract that with our treatment.”

How Does It Work?

Volunteers for this study receive a single intravenous dose of DMT, which provides a brief, intense psychedelic experience lasting just 15 minutes. Unlike its trippier cousins like LSD or psilocybin, DMT’s effects are remarkably short-lived, making it easier to administer in a controlled environment.

The process doesn’t stop with the psychedelic trip. Participants also engage in a targeted psychological intervention designed to help untangle their associations between alcohol and reward. Two MRI scans book-end the experience, during which participants watch a film, allowing researchers to observe any lasting changes in brain function. For good measure, an electroencephalography (EEG) scan during the session captures real-time brain activity while the drug is active.