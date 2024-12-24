ETV Bharat / health

From Inflammation To Cardiac Arrest: The Hidden Dangers of Air Pollution On Heart Health

In Delhi and other parts of Northern India, air pollution has become an omnipresent and insidious threat. During the winter months, smog blankets the region, fuelled by crop burning, vehicular emissions and industrial pollutants. While much attention has been given to its effects on respiratory health, the damage air pollution inflicts on the heart is equally alarming.

The Hidden Connection

Air pollution is not just about difficulty breathing, it affects the cardiovascular system. Says Dr. Niranjan Hiremath, Senior Consultant Cardiovascular and Aortic Surgeon at Apollo Indraprastha, “Prolonged exposure to pollutants like carbon monoxide and particulate matter can constrict airways, strain the heart, and elevate risks of chest pain, high blood pressure, and even heart attacks.” This connection is rooted in how pollutants interact with the body, triggering a cascade of harmful effects.

How Air Pollution Harms Your Heart

1. Inflammation and Oxidative Stress

Pollutants such as fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) can inflame blood vessels and cause oxidative stress, damaging the heart’s endothelial cells. Dr. Anesh Jain from Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune says, “These toxic exposures increase the risk of atherosclerosis, where plaque builds up in the arteries, leading to heart attacks and strokes.”

2. Increased Blood Pressure

Polluted air can constrict blood vessels, raising blood pressure and forcing the heart to work harder. “High blood pressure is a significant risk factor for heart disease and is often exacerbated by poor air quality,” says Dr. Jain.

3. Irregular Heartbeats