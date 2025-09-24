Are Your Tattoos Safe? What No One Tells You About Ink and Infections
Few people talk about the risks like allergies, infections, or even the mystery ingredients in those tiny bottles of colour.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 1:11 PM IST
You have picked the design, braved the needle and the pain, and walked out of the studio flaunting your fresh ink. You are celebrating a moment, expressing your style, or just wearing your story on your skin. But while most of us focus on the design, the pain, or how cool it will look once it heals, we rarely pause to ask a simple question: how safe is the ink itself? Few people discuss the risks, such as allergies, infections, or the mystery ingredients in those tiny bottles of colour. Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director of International SOS, says tattoos or piercings come with risks and hygiene-related issues. He suggests doing a proper review before a needle is pierced against the skin.
"You have to check the studio hygiene where you want to get inked in terms of cleanliness, or whether the tools are properly sterilised or not. Any small wound through that needle can convert it into a painful infection and even long-term skin disease," says Dr Vora. He says the same applies to those who want to do piercings on their skin.
Getting a tattoo from a reputed or well-known tattoo parlor is a good option as they follow hygiene guidelines strictly. Some of the hygiene measures, Dr Vora suggests, are:
- Fresh needles and gloves
- Single-use ink caps
- Waste disposal
"Many local unlicensed tattoo parlors try to avoid these things due to cost-cutting, cheap products to save more for business, which is harmful." Though tattoos and piercings are dangerous, the bug doesn’t stop here, Dr Vora says, even salons and barber shops should follow proper safety measures like changing razors, and sterilising trimmers they use.
"Even a tiny drop of blood left behind on an instrument can be enough to pass on infections," cautions Dr Vora. And the scariest part? Sometimes symptoms don’t appear immediately, "and the damage shows up only when it’s already severe."
Preventive Measures
Here’s how you can be safe and take precautions while getting a tattoo or piercings done:
- Always choose licensed and well-recommended artists.
- Don’t be shy to ask about the hygiene related aspects of the studio like sterilization of needles, the quality of Ink, etc.
- Open your eyes and observe thoroughly when the artist uses the needle or when they open a new needle, whether they are wearing gloves or covering their faces in some cases.
- Avoid cheap offers from local tattoo shops.
- Follow post-care directions from the artist.
Common Tattoo-Related Infections
- It can cause redness, pus, swelling, and painful sores.
- May lead to cellulitis, a spreading skin infection.
- Pseudomonas, often linked to contaminated water or poor aftercare, which can lead to skin irritation and abscesses.
- Fungal infections like Candida, which appear as itchy rashes, often in warm, moist areas around the tattoo.
- In rare but possible infections like Hepatitis B and C, or HIV, can happen due to non-sterile needles or equipment used.
