ETV Bharat / health

Are Your Tattoos Safe? What No One Tells You About Ink and Infections

You have picked the design, braved the needle and the pain, and walked out of the studio flaunting your fresh ink. You are celebrating a moment, expressing your style, or just wearing your story on your skin. But while most of us focus on the design, the pain, or how cool it will look once it heals, we rarely pause to ask a simple question: how safe is the ink itself? Few people discuss the risks, such as allergies, infections, or the mystery ingredients in those tiny bottles of colour. Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director of International SOS, says tattoos or piercings come with risks and hygiene-related issues. He suggests doing a proper review before a needle is pierced against the skin.

"You have to check the studio hygiene where you want to get inked in terms of cleanliness, or whether the tools are properly sterilised or not. Any small wound through that needle can convert it into a painful infection and even long-term skin disease," says Dr Vora. He says the same applies to those who want to do piercings on their skin.

Getting a tattoo from a reputed or well-known tattoo parlor is a good option as they follow hygiene guidelines strictly. Some of the hygiene measures, Dr Vora suggests, are: