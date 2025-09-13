ETV Bharat / health

Men, Don’t Ignore These Infections They May Affect Your Fertility

As per World Health Organization data, one in 6 people globally, which equates to about 17.5% of the adult population, experience infertility at some point in their lives. And it is not only women who face the challenge but men too as male infertility is becoming a growing concern in India. Experts say that any reproductive health problem that is left unmanaged can impact male and female fertility. It can damage reproductive health. "Male infertility occurs when a man is unable to reproduce even after having regular sexual intercourse over a specified duration of time as per infertility guidelines," explains Dr Madhukar Shinde, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility in Pune. She says, bacterial and viral infections can induce infertility in males. "Poor quality of semen can cause infertility in men. Increased temperature of the scrotum can further cause low semen quality in men," she adds.

While these are common reasons leading to infertility in men, Dr Shinde points out a list of infections that can damage fertility in men.

Gonorrhoea:

A type of sexually transmitted infection (STI), Gonorrhoea raises the chances of infertility in men. The common symptoms include green, yellow, or even white discharge from the penis, burning sensation near the penis, or even swelling and pain in the testicles. "If left untreated, it can cause an infection of the prostate gland," warns Dr Shinde. Timely management is key for men.

Chlamydia:

Another type of STI that happens due to bacterial infection. Unusual discharge from the penis and burning sensation during urination are the red flags. "This infection can lead to scarring and the blockage of the reproductive parts, and sperm production will be hampered," shares the doctor.