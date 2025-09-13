Men, Don’t Ignore These Infections They May Affect Your Fertility
Male infertility occurs when a man is unable to reproduce even after having regular sexual intercourse over a specified duration of time
Published : September 13, 2025 at 11:11 AM IST
As per World Health Organization data, one in 6 people globally, which equates to about 17.5% of the adult population, experience infertility at some point in their lives. And it is not only women who face the challenge but men too as male infertility is becoming a growing concern in India. Experts say that any reproductive health problem that is left unmanaged can impact male and female fertility. It can damage reproductive health. "Male infertility occurs when a man is unable to reproduce even after having regular sexual intercourse over a specified duration of time as per infertility guidelines," explains Dr Madhukar Shinde, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility in Pune. She says, bacterial and viral infections can induce infertility in males. "Poor quality of semen can cause infertility in men. Increased temperature of the scrotum can further cause low semen quality in men," she adds.
While these are common reasons leading to infertility in men, Dr Shinde points out a list of infections that can damage fertility in men.
Gonorrhoea:
A type of sexually transmitted infection (STI), Gonorrhoea raises the chances of infertility in men. The common symptoms include green, yellow, or even white discharge from the penis, burning sensation near the penis, or even swelling and pain in the testicles. "If left untreated, it can cause an infection of the prostate gland," warns Dr Shinde. Timely management is key for men.
Chlamydia:
Another type of STI that happens due to bacterial infection. Unusual discharge from the penis and burning sensation during urination are the red flags. "This infection can lead to scarring and the blockage of the reproductive parts, and sperm production will be hampered," shares the doctor.
Mycoplasma:
It is a sexually transmitted condition in men, causing low sperm motility. However, not much is known about this condition. There is a lack of awareness regarding this condition in men.
Urinary tract infections (UTIs):
Just like females, it is commonly seen in males, too. If a man is detected with this infection, then there will be unwanted growth of the bacteria (mainly E.coli) in the urine. The symptoms noticed are fever, chills, and a burning sensation during urination. The bacteria can spread to reproductive parts like the testicles and lead to low sperm count.
"If you experience any of these symptoms, it is necessary to seek timely help. Remember, If these infections are left unmanaged, they can lead to infertility and difficulty in achieving fatherhood," warns the fertility expert.
