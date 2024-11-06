ETV Bharat / health

Infant Protection Day: Ensuring Safety Of Newborns

Hyderabad: Infant Protection Day, observed on November 7 every year, is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of ensuring the safety, health and well-being of infants.

This day serves as a reminder of the vulnerabilities that newborns and infants face and the critical role that society plays in safeguarding their future. It encourages parents, caregivers, healthcare professionals and communities to come together and take actions that can reduce infant mortality rates, promote healthy development, and create a safe environment for infants to thrive.

Infant Protection Day emphasises the need for proper healthcare, nutrition, and protection for the world’s youngest members, ultimately advocating for their rights and a brighter future.

History

The roots of Infant Protection Day go back to the 20th century when the United States started working on improving things like infant health, making sure places were clean, and providing clean water to drink. European countries joined hands with America, realizing that newborns are easily at risk of getting sick. Together, they decided to celebrate Infant Protection Day every year on November 7.

Over time, it has become a global event where organizations from different countries come together to make sure kids are protected, stopping things like child abuse, making living conditions better, and giving every child the same chance for good health.

Significance

The World Health Organization reports that more than 2.4 million newborns perished in their first month of life in 2019. Over 7000 children die every day, making child mortality rate for those under the age of five at 47 percent. Infant Protection Day is celebrated to raise awareness and educate people about the value of early child care in lowering mortality rates.

The majority of newborns, particularly in developing nations, suffer from illness and pass away during their first few years of life as a result of inadequate nutrition and care. By commemorating Infant Protection Day, we can make sure that every precaution is taken to keep the newborn safe and healthy.

Features of infant protection system