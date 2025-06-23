ETV Bharat / health

Overweight And Obese Individuals Face A Higher Risk Of Developing NCDS: Study

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: In states like Manipur, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim over 30 per cent of households had all adults overweight where as in Tamil Nadu and Punjab, two out of every five households had all adults classified as obese, revealed a new study.

Researchers from ICMR-National Institute for Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), TERI School of Advanced Studies and Symbiosis International University analysed data from the fifth round of National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5, 2019-21) to assess the prevalence of overweight and obesity among adults aged 15–54 years in over 6 lakh households.

This study has identified clusters of overweight and obesity at the household level in India. Individuals living in these clusters face a higher risk of developing non-communicable disease (NCDs) in the future if timely interventions are not implemented, the study revealed.

The study found nearly 20 per cent of the households had all adult members classified as overweight, while 10 per cent of households had all adults classified as obese.

The study encompassed 636,699 households and 761,885 individuals. Households were categorised based on the presence of overweight or obese members, and multilevel logistic regression was used to evaluate variations at the household, community, district, and regional levels.

Among the households belonging to the richest wealth quintile, one in four had all members overweight, and 17.3 per cent had all members classified as obese.

The clustering of overweight and obesity within households, particularly in southern states, among affluent populations, and in urban settings, underscores the importance of family-centred approaches to obesity prevention and intervention.