India's Healthcare Sector Set For Transformative Growth By 2025, Driven By Technology, Reforms And UHC

New Delhi: The Indian healthcare sector in 2025 is on the cusp of transformative growth, driven by advancements in technology, policy reforms, and a commitment to Universal Health Coverage (UHC), said renowned health expert Dr Tamorish Kole.

“Programs like Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) are expanding their reach, focusing on preventive healthcare and addressing the needs of marginalized populations. Technology, led by the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), is expected to bridge urban-rural healthcare gaps through telemedicine, AI, and wearable devices. Infrastructure initiatives like the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission are poised to bolster healthcare facilities in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, reducing disparities and improving access to advanced care. Simultaneously, efforts to upskill healthcare professionals and expand medical education aim to strengthen the healthcare workforce, aligning it with global standards,” said Kole who is the chair of the Clinical Practice Committee of the International Federation for Emergency Medicine.

India’s healthcare strategy emphasizes preventive and primary care to combat the growing burden of non-communicable diseases, supported by vaccination drives, nutritional programs, and mental health initiatives.

“The country’s medical tourism sector is also set to flourish further, offering affordable and high-quality treatments in different specialities. Traditional medicine practices under AYUSH will complement modern healthcare, promoting holistic care backed by evidence-based research. Sustainability is also a priority, with hospitals adopting eco-friendly practices. By 2025, Indian healthcare is expected to set global benchmarks for innovation, inclusivity, and resilience, creating a system that meets the diverse needs of its population,” he said.

Meanwhile, the union health ministry in its year-ender report for 2023-24 released on Saturday said that Ayushman Bharat, U-WIN (Universal Immunization Programme–WIN), India’s National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), National AIDS and STD Control Programme (Phase-V), Mission Parivar Vikas, National Health Mission, National Urban Health Mission (NUHM), National Tele Mental Health Programme (NTMHP) among others have registered major success in the health domain.

The National Tele Mental Health Programme, Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele MANAS) was announced by the Hon’ble Union Finance Minister in the Union Budget 2022, Advocating the use of digital tools for improving the efficiency and outcome of the healthcare system, particularly in the domain of mental health care.

“As of 16.12.2024, 36 States/UTs have started Tele-MANAS services and have 53 functional Cells. More than 16,64,000 calls have been handled on the helpline number. A dedicated Tele-MANAS Cell has also been established at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune to extend Tele-mental health assistance and support to all Armed Forces service personnel and their dependents,” the ministry said.

Referring to medical education in India, the ministry said that there is an increase of 101.5 per cent in medical colleges from 387 in 2013-14 to 780 in 2024-25 (Govt: 431, Pvt: 349) as of now. Further, there is an increase of 130 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 1,18,137 as of now, there is also an increase of 134.5% in PG seats from 31,185 before 2014 to 73,157 as of now.

“Under the Central Sponsored Scheme for the establishment of new medical colleges, the establishment of 157 medical colleges has been approved in three phases, of which 131 are functional and the remaining will be functional in a few years. Of these 157 colleges, 40 are coming up in the Aspirational Districts of the country thereby addressing the issues of inequity in medical education,” the ministry said.