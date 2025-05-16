Are Indians Eating Right at Work? A Look at Our Lunchboxes, Then and Now

In every office across India, whether it's a shiny MNC tower in Gurgaon or a crowded coworking space in Mumbai, one thing unites us all more than deadlines or team calls. It's lunch.
Remember the lunchboxes we used to take to school? The old-school dabba of stainless steel. Three layers, one for sabzi, one for roti, one for daal or chawal. It had a smell that said, “Maa ka pyaar” and a taste that you won't get at McDonald’s.
According to Anshul Singh, Team Leader in the Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics Department at Artemis Hospitals, “Traditional Indian work lunches used to be thoughtfully packed. A standard lunchbox could contain chapatis, rice, a vegetable sabzi, lentils, and possibly a little pickle or salad. This type of meal provided a healthy balance of carbohydrates, proteins, fibre, and fat. Food was largely seasonal, home-cooked, and prepared using less oil and fewer preservatives.”
From Ghar Ka Khana to Guilt on a Plate
Cut to 2025, and our dabbas have been replaced by brown paper bags, plastic containers, and often, an “I'll just grab something later” attitude. We end up eating instant noodles, cheese sandwiches, or skip lunch altogether and claim coffee is a meal. Many urban professionals today are falling prey to the “convenience trap.” With work meetings stretching into lunch hours and delivery apps offering upto 50% off, the temptation to grab quick-fix food is high. Unfortunately, it’s often a one-way ticket to sluggish afternoons and long-term health issues.
“These new-generation meals are usually loaded with refined carbs, salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats,” Singh warns. “They might save time but are usually devoid of essential nutrients and cause issues such as acidity, weight gain, lethargy, and even lifestyle diseases in the long term.” In other words, today’s lunch habits are like a toxic relationship... you know it’s bad for you, but you keep going back.
Laptop Lunches
Let’s talk about another office ritual: eating while working. On paper, it looks efficient. You’re typing your report while chewing on a samosa. But your stomach disagrees. Eating in a state of stress, distraction, or rush can lead to poor digestion. Singh points out, “Skipping lunch or eating lunch while working is another frequent tendency. This not only disrupts digestion but also contributes to mental fatigue.”
So basically, not only are we feeding ourselves junk, we’re doing it in the least mindful way possible. And then we wonder why we’re so tired by 3 pm.
Make Lunch Great Again
Work is hectic. You don’t always have time to pack a perfect meal or sit for 30 minutes to eat in peace. But somewhere between the Gita and Google Calendar, we need to find a balance. Because what you eat at work doesn't just impact your waistline, it affects your energy, focus, mood, and long-term health.
Here are a few practical, no-nonsense ways to turn things around:
- Reclaim the Dabba: Packing lunch might feel old-school, but it’s the OG of wellness trends. Even prepping twice a week can help. Add one sabzi, one protein, a carb, and some salad. Simple.
- Watch the White Devils: Refined sugar, maida, and too much salt. Your three enemies. Keep them off your desk.
- Snacks Are Not Meals: Chips, biscuits, and namkeen are fine once in a while. Not as a stand-in for lunch.
- Say Yes to the Mini Break: Even if it’s 15 minutes away from your screen, eat without multitasking. Think of it as a meeting with your digestive system.
- Hydrate: Coffee doesn’t count. Drink water. Your gut, skin, and brain will thank you.
It's Not About Fancy Diets
We Indians are sitting on a cultural goldmine when it comes to healthy food. Our traditional meals were nutrient-rich, flavourful, and built for our climate and lifestyle. We just need to stop trading that for convenience and chaos.
So, the next time you’re scrolling through a food app or telling yourself that you’ll “grab something later,” pause and ask: Would my mother approve of this meal? Because when it comes to eating right at work, maa really does know best.
(This article is part of the ETV Bharat Health Team's new series health@work. Watch this section for more such health updates and tips)
