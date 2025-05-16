ETV Bharat / health

Are Indians Eating Right at Work? A Look at Our Lunchboxes, Then and Now

In every office across India, whether it's a shiny MNC tower in Gurgaon or a crowded coworking space in Mumbai, one thing unites us all more than deadlines or team calls. It's lunch.

Remember the lunchboxes we used to take to school? The old-school dabba of stainless steel. Three layers, one for sabzi, one for roti, one for daal or chawal. It had a smell that said, “Maa ka pyaar” and a taste that you won't get at McDonald’s.

According to Anshul Singh, Team Leader in the Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics Department at Artemis Hospitals, “Traditional Indian work lunches used to be thoughtfully packed. A standard lunchbox could contain chapatis, rice, a vegetable sabzi, lentils, and possibly a little pickle or salad. This type of meal provided a healthy balance of carbohydrates, proteins, fibre, and fat. Food was largely seasonal, home-cooked, and prepared using less oil and fewer preservatives.”

From Ghar Ka Khana to Guilt on a Plate

Cut to 2025, and our dabbas have been replaced by brown paper bags, plastic containers, and often, an “I'll just grab something later” attitude. We end up eating instant noodles, cheese sandwiches, or skip lunch altogether and claim coffee is a meal. Many urban professionals today are falling prey to the “convenience trap.” With work meetings stretching into lunch hours and delivery apps offering upto 50% off, the temptation to grab quick-fix food is high. Unfortunately, it’s often a one-way ticket to sluggish afternoons and long-term health issues.

“These new-generation meals are usually loaded with refined carbs, salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats,” Singh warns. “They might save time but are usually devoid of essential nutrients and cause issues such as acidity, weight gain, lethargy, and even lifestyle diseases in the long term.” In other words, today’s lunch habits are like a toxic relationship... you know it’s bad for you, but you keep going back.

Laptop Lunches