Climate Anxiety At The Dinner Table: 92% of Indians Worry About Climate Change, Says PwC Report

It usually begins innocently enough. A family sits down to eat. A plate of rice and dal is passed around, someone makes a joke about who finished the last pickle, and then (almost without warning) the conversation swerves. “Did you hear about the floods in Assam?” the dad asks. Or a teenager mutters something about how chocolate may become too expensive because of climate change. Before long, the meal that began with chutney and laughter ends with a half-serious pact to cut down on meat, or at least stop wasting food.

This is not unusual anymore. According to PwC’s 'Voice of the Consumer 2025: India Perspective,' an astonishing 92% of Indian consumers say they worry about climate change, and almost half (47%) admit they worry about it daily. That means climate change is no longer just a backdrop to dinner-table conversations; it has become the main course.

When Worry Becomes Routine

The report by multinational professional services network PwC suggests climate anxiety in India has tipped. It isn’t just activists in Delhi or college students in Bengaluru but also parents, shopkeepers, retirees, and software engineers. It’s across small towns and metros alike.

The survey found that 62% of Indians are actively trying to reduce food waste and 60% are cutting down on their personal consumption in response to climate worries. Nearly half avoid buying food produced in environmentally harmful ways, and 49% say they prefer products with sustainable packaging.

It’s not just guilt but also pragmatism. Indians aren’t merely wringing their hands; they are changing their shopping lists.