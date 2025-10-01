Climate Anxiety At The Dinner Table: 92% of Indians Worry About Climate Change, Says PwC Report
According to a new report by PwC, climate change is no longer just a backdrop to dinner-table conversations. It has become the main course.
It usually begins innocently enough. A family sits down to eat. A plate of rice and dal is passed around, someone makes a joke about who finished the last pickle, and then (almost without warning) the conversation swerves. “Did you hear about the floods in Assam?” the dad asks. Or a teenager mutters something about how chocolate may become too expensive because of climate change. Before long, the meal that began with chutney and laughter ends with a half-serious pact to cut down on meat, or at least stop wasting food.
This is not unusual anymore. According to PwC’s 'Voice of the Consumer 2025: India Perspective,' an astonishing 92% of Indian consumers say they worry about climate change, and almost half (47%) admit they worry about it daily. That means climate change is no longer just a backdrop to dinner-table conversations; it has become the main course.
When Worry Becomes Routine
The report by multinational professional services network PwC suggests climate anxiety in India has tipped. It isn’t just activists in Delhi or college students in Bengaluru but also parents, shopkeepers, retirees, and software engineers. It’s across small towns and metros alike.
The survey found that 62% of Indians are actively trying to reduce food waste and 60% are cutting down on their personal consumption in response to climate worries. Nearly half avoid buying food produced in environmentally harmful ways, and 49% say they prefer products with sustainable packaging.
It’s not just guilt but also pragmatism. Indians aren’t merely wringing their hands; they are changing their shopping lists.
Food Choices Are Changing
Here’s where it gets fascinating. On the one hand, taste still rules. 40% of Indians rank taste as their number one food choice driver, above price (39%) and nutrition (38%). But when asked why they might switch brands, 84% said they’d do it for higher nutritional value. In other words, food choices are still about pleasure, but they are increasingly about survival too.
Add climate change to this mix and you get a very specific form of modern tension: people want their food to be delicious and affordable, but also to feel morally defensible. Dinner tables have become sites where families reconcile these competing desires.
Globally, people care about climate change. But PwC’s survey shows Indians are uniquely willing to pay for solutions.
73% of Indians said they’d pay more for environmentally sustainable food, compared to just 44% globally. That’s striking. In a country where 63% of consumers say they are worried about food costs, and where 44% of households are growing their own food to save money, the willingness to spend more on sustainability is a kind of sacrifice; proof that climate anxiety here is not just fear but commitment.
The Big Dinner-Table Question
So what happens next? What does it mean to be a responsible consumer in India in 2025? The PwC report shows that people are already experimenting with answers: shopping locally (53% prefer local produce even if it costs more), reducing meat and packaged food intake, and using healthcare apps and AI diet planners to align health with sustainability.
If you want to know what India’s climate future looks like, don’t just look at policies or protests. Look at the dining table. That’s where the cultural shift is happening... bite by bite, choice by choice, conversation by conversation.
