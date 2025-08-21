How More Men in India Are Supporting Their Wives After They Give Birth

If you’ve ever spent time in a house with a newborn baby, you’ll know this: there’s no such thing as “night” or “day.” Babies wake up whenever they like: 2 am, 4 am, 6 am... and they don’t care whether you’re in deep sleep or in the middle of a dream about winning the lottery.
Traditionally in India, it’s the mother who deals with this chaos. She wakes up, feeds the baby, changes the diaper, and then tries to squeeze in an hour or two of sleep before the next round begins. Meanwhile, the father often sleeps through it all, blissfully unaware. That was the norm for decades. But things are changing.
Across India (especially in urban areas) more men are staying awake at night, helping their wives with the newborn, and sharing the load of early parenthood. It’s a small cultural shift, but one that has big consequences for the health of the mother, the father, and the baby.
A Fathers’ Support Matters
Childbirth is not just about the delivery room drama you see in movies. The real challenge begins after the baby is home.
“New mothers are recovering physically, adjusting emotionally, and dealing with a body clock that’s gone haywire. Add broken sleep to the mix, and you can imagine how overwhelming it gets,” says Dr. Mitul Gupta, Senior Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur.
Something as simple as changing diapers at 2 am, offering company during those long nights, or rocking the baby so that the mother gets a solid two-hour stretch of sleep can make a massive difference.
Gynecologist and Obstetrician Dr. Mitul Gupta adds, “Babies who receive consistent care from both fathers and mothers form stronger attachment bonds and are more likely to develop better sleep patterns. Being familiar with both parents’ voices and touch helps infants feel secure, which in turn promotes emotional regulation and supports early social development.”
Those late-night bottle feeds and rocking sessions are building blocks of your baby’s emotional world.
Cultural Shift In Fatherhood
The idea of fatherhood in India is slowly evolving. A 2025 YouGov India survey found that 60% of urban fathers under 35 were willing to take on active caregiving roles. Sure, this change is happening faster in cities and among younger couples, but it signals something bigger: Indian men are moving beyond the role of “provider” to also being “caregivers.”
A late-night diaper change. Holding the baby while your wife eats dinner. Rocking the cradle at 4 am while she finally gets an hour of uninterrupted sleep.
According to Dr. Gupta, over time, this leads to:
- Healthier mothers (less stress, lower risk of postnatal depression).
- Stronger father–baby bonds (more trust, better attachment).
- Happier households (because parenting stops being a one-person job).
For years, Indian fathers were told that their role began when the child could walk and talk... that babies were strictly “mothers’ territory.” But now, that belief is changing. The truth is: babies need both parents. Mothers need partners, not spectators. And fathers need these moments too.
So if you’re a new dad or about to be one, remember that helping at night doesn’t make you less of a man. It makes you a better one.
