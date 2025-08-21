ETV Bharat / health

How More Men in India Are Supporting Their Wives After They Give Birth

If you’ve ever spent time in a house with a newborn baby, you’ll know this: there’s no such thing as “night” or “day.” Babies wake up whenever they like: 2 am, 4 am, 6 am... and they don’t care whether you’re in deep sleep or in the middle of a dream about winning the lottery.

Traditionally in India, it’s the mother who deals with this chaos. She wakes up, feeds the baby, changes the diaper, and then tries to squeeze in an hour or two of sleep before the next round begins. Meanwhile, the father often sleeps through it all, blissfully unaware. That was the norm for decades. But things are changing.

Across India (especially in urban areas) more men are staying awake at night, helping their wives with the newborn, and sharing the load of early parenthood. It’s a small cultural shift, but one that has big consequences for the health of the mother, the father, and the baby.

A Fathers’ Support Matters

Childbirth is not just about the delivery room drama you see in movies. The real challenge begins after the baby is home.

“New mothers are recovering physically, adjusting emotionally, and dealing with a body clock that’s gone haywire. Add broken sleep to the mix, and you can imagine how overwhelming it gets,” says Dr. Mitul Gupta, Senior Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur.

Something as simple as changing diapers at 2 am, offering company during those long nights, or rocking the baby so that the mother gets a solid two-hour stretch of sleep can make a massive difference.