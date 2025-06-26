As Life Expectancy Rises, Indian Employees Seek Retirement-Ready Health Benefits, Says 2025 Health On Demand Report

While eight in ten (79%) employees globally want their employers to help them plan for health needs in retirement, confidence in employer support in India has dropped from 80% in 2023 to 75% in 2025. This decline highlights the urgent need for Indian employers to reassess their strategies and ensure employees feel genuinely supported especially when it comes to long-term health planning and retirement. These are the findings from the 2025 Health On Demand report released by Mercer Marsh Benefits, a combination of experts from Mercer and Marsh, businesses of Marsh McLennan. The report features the results of a survey of over 18,000 employees across 17 markets, about their health and well-being priorities.

Findings for employees in India show that there are high levels of well-being and satisfaction, but also highlights growing expectations around flexibility, personalization, and long-term support. Employers have also emerged as the most trusted source of affordable, quality healthcare. For employers, this presents a timely opportunity to outpace their competition by adapting their benefits strategy and building affordable coverage by focusing on preventive care and early detection to primary care, through outpatient provisions (OPD).

Prawal Kalita, Managing Director of Mercer Marsh Benefits India said, “While India has made strides in employee well-being, our Health on Demand data reveals a concerning dip in perceived employer care. This signals a critical need to move beyond generic programs and embrace a more empathetic, personalized approach to benefits. By providing choice-based benefits through flexible benefits solutions andprioritizing preventative care, mental health support, and financial well-being, organizations can create a truly holistic benefits experience that empowers employees to thrive.”

Evolving benefits to remove accessibility barriers

Health systems worldwide continue to face heightened demand and limited resources, making it more difficult for employees to secure access to timely, high-quality care. While the global average of employees reporting delayed care is significant, in India, 25% of employees report having delayed seeking healthcare more than the past two years. This challenge is further amplified for employees in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where access to specialized medical facilities and qualified healthcare professionals is often limited. Employers can address these barriers by exploring innovative care delivery models, such as telemedicine and partnerships with local healthcare providers.

Employees are also facing challenges associated with extreme climate events. While 77% of employees globally say that events such as floods and heat waves have impacted them or their families, the impact is even more pronounced in India, where 87% of employees report such impacts. Employers can work proactively to develop business resiliency plans that include benefits for employees facing financial hardship after a natural catastrophe, such as providing emergency savings and loan programs, which over a third (36%) of employees say would be helpful.

Healthcare affordability challenges persist

As healthcare costs continue to rise, employers can build trust with their employees by ensuring they have access to affordable care. In India, 92% of employees are confident they can afford the healthcare they or their family may need. However, the top two reasons for delaying healthcare are financial reasons and anticipated long wait times. This suggests that even with insurance coverage, out-of-pocket costs and other financial considerations are still preventing some employees from getting the care they need.

Personalized benefits strengthen talent strategies

Only 59% of Indian employees feel the benefits they receive meet their current needs. In India, 81% of employees who can personalize their benefits packages feel their employer cares about their health and well-being, compared to just 31% of those who cannot customize their benefits. As changing needs evolve, employers have an opportunity to create more flexible benefits packages, which can be a strong differentiator for talent attraction and retention, along with cost containment.

Mental health remains a significant concern for employees globally, with nearly half (47%) concerned about mental or emotional health decline, yet only one in five (22%) report their employer provides mental health screenings. This global trend is resonated in India, where 59% of employees are concerned about mental or emotional health decline, and a significant 47% feel stressed in everyday life. By taking proactive steps to encourage colleagues' mental well-being, employers in India can not only address a critical need but also strengthen their benefits and workforce talent strategies.

Sanjay Kedia, Chief Executive Officer, Marsh McLennan India President and CEO, Marsh India, said “Our 2025 Health on Demand report provides a strategic blueprint for employers, encapsulated in our 'Health is Wealth, Health is Personal, Health is Security' framework. Specifically for India, it is the growing emphasis on longevity and planning for the future.”