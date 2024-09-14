ETV Bharat / health

ICMR Signs Agreements To Advance First-In-Human Phase 1 Clinical Trials

New Delhi: In a significant stride towards strengthening India's clinical research ecosystem, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has formalised a memorandum of agreements with multiple sponsors to advance first-in-human phase 1 clinical trials. "The agreements mark a ground-breaking entry into first-in-human clinical trials for four promising molecules," the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

These include collaborative research over a small molecule for multiple myeloma with Aurigene Oncology Limited, partnering for Zika vaccine development with Indian Immunologicals Limited, coordinating seasonal Influenza virus vaccine trial with Mynvax Private Limited, and CAR-T cell therapy advancement study for a new indication of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia with ImmunoACT.

"This initiative is a crucial step towards establishing India as a leader in the clinical development of pharmaceutical agents," the statement said. Union Health Minister J P Nadda, commended the strategic collaboration between ICMR and prominent industry and academic partners, emphasising it as a key milestone in the pursuit of affordable and accessible cutting-edge treatments for all citizens.

He noted that this initiative positions India to emerge as a global leader in healthcare innovation. Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary and Director General, of ICMR, emphasised the transformative potential of the project, stating, "This collaboration reflects our commitment to advancing clinical research in India through strategic public-private partnerships. Establishing Phase 1 clinical trial infrastructure is a key component in fostering the development of indigenous molecules and cutting-edge treatments.

"Our vision is to expand this network further, ensuring that India continues to lead in the development of innovative and affordable healthcare solutions," the statement said. Dr Bahl also highlighted the broader impact of ICMR's initiatives, such as the Network for Phase 1 Clinical Trials, INTENT Network, and MedTech Mitra, aligning with the government's vision of a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India).