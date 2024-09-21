ETV Bharat / health

Indian Cancer Genome Atlas Launches Country's First Comprehensive Cancer Multi-Omics Data Portal

New Delhi: The Indian Cancer Genome Atlas (ICGA) has launched India's first comprehensive cancer multi-omics data portal. This pioneering platform provides open access to clinically correlated data from Indian cancer patients, aimed at transforming cancer research and treatment for Indian populations.

Historically, cancer treatments in India have been based on Western data sets. However, cancers in Indian patients can differ significantly at the molecular level. ICGA's mission is to create Indian-specific datasets to help researchers and clinicians develop personalized treatment protocols. This new open-access portal represents a monumental step in revolutionizing cancer research, specifically for Indian patients.

The ICGA cancer multi-omics portal is the first in India to offer data that includes DNA, RNA, and protein profiles of breast cancer patients, integrated with clinical outcomes. Currently, the platform consists of data from 50 breast cancer patients, with plans to expand to over 500 patients in the coming year. This data is freely accessible to the global research community under India's PRIDE guidelines, which promote ethical sharing and collaboration in cancer research.



Key Highlights of this portal include:



India's First Cancer Multi-Omics Data Portal: A comprehensive resource that offers detailed multi-omics data for breast cancer patients, including genomic and proteomic information.

Based on cBioPortal Platform: Derived from the internationally recognized cBioPortal, this platform ensures seamless integration with global cancer research efforts.

Initial Dataset from 50 Indian Patients: Provides clinically annotated DNA, RNA, and protein profiles, along with treatment histories and patient outcomes, with an aim to scale up to 500 in a year.

Free Access Under PRIDE Guidelines: Adhering to responsible and ethical data-sharing practices, the portal is freely accessible to the scientific community.