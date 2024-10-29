ETV Bharat / health

India Tops 30 Countries With High-Burden Of Tuberculosis Cases: WHO

New Delhi: India tops the list of 30 countries with a high burden of tuberculosis cases, revealed a World Health Organisation (WHO) report released on Tuesday.

With the disease disproportionately affecting people in 30 high-burden countries, India (26%), Indonesia (10%), China (6.8%), the Philippines (6.8%) and Pakistan (6.3%) together accounted for 56% of the global TB burden.

According to the report, 55% of people who developed TB were men, 33% were women and 12% were children and young adolescents. According to the new report published by WHO on tuberculosis, approximately 8.2 million people were newly diagnosed with TB in 2023 – the highest number recorded since WHO began global TB monitoring in 1995.

"This represents a notable increase from 7.5 million reported in 2022, placing TB again as the leading infectious disease killer in 2023, surpassing COVID-19," it said.

WHO’s Global Tuberculosis Report 2024 highlights mixed progress in the global fight against TB, with persistent challenges like significant underfunding. While the number of TB-related deaths decreased from 1.32 million in 2022 to 1.25 million in 2023, the total number of people falling ill with TB rose slightly to an estimated 10.8 million in 2023.

"The fact that TB still kills and sickens so many people is an outrage when we have the tools to prevent it, detect it and treat it," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

WHO urges all countries to make good on the concrete commitments they have made to expand the use of those tools and to end TB, he said.

In 2023, the gap between the estimated number of new TB cases and those reported narrowed to about 2.7 million, down from COVID-19 pandemic levels of around 4 million in 2020 and 2021. This follows substantial national and global efforts to recover from COVID-related disruptions to TB services. The coverage of TB preventive treatment has been sustained for people living with HIV and continues to improve for household contacts of people diagnosed with TB.

However, multidrug-resistant TB remains a public health crisis. Treatment success rates for multidrug-resistant or rifampicin-resistant TB (MDR/RR-TB) have now reached 68%. But, of the 400,000 people estimated to have developed MDR/RR-TB, only 44% were diagnosed and treated in 2023.