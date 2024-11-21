ETV Bharat / health

India Saw Maximum Cholera And Diarrhoea Cases In Southeast Asia Region: WHO

New Delhi: India witnessed the maximum number of cholera and acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) cases from January to October 27 this year in the Southeast Asia Region, as per a multicountry outbreak of cholera report by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"From January 1 to October 27, a total of 15,666 cholera and AWD cases were reported across five countries in the Southeast Asia Region. During this period, cases were reported from India (9,236), Myanmar (6,052), Bangladesh (278), Nepal (95) and Thailand (5). During the same period, a total of 43 deaths were reported from India," the WHO report, released on Thursday, mentioned.

In October, the Southeast Asia Region reported 221 new cholera and AWD cases from two countries, marking a 21 per cent increase compared to September.

"During this period, cases were reported from Myanmar (160) and Bangladesh (61). No cholera-related deaths were also reported in the region during this period," the global health watchdog said.

The WHO report found that from January 1 to October 27, a cumulative 4,86,760 cholera and AWD cases and 4,018 deaths were reported from 33 countries across five regions. While the number of cases reported in October 2024 is 42 per cent lower than in the same period in 2023, the number of deaths has risen by 54 per cent – reflecting severe response challenges in mitigating outbreak.

Factors such as conflict, mass displacement, natural disasters, and climate change have intensified disease outbreaks, particularly in rural and flood-affected areas, where poor infrastructure and limited healthcare access delay treatment. These cross-border dynamics have made cholera outbreaks increasingly complex and harder to control.