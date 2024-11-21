India Saw Maximum Cholera And Diarrhoea Cases In Southeast Asia Region: WHO

New Delhi: India witnessed the maximum number of cholera and acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) cases from January to October 27 this year in the Southeast Asia Region, as per a multicountry outbreak of cholera report by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
"From January 1 to October 27, a total of 15,666 cholera and AWD cases were reported across five countries in the Southeast Asia Region. During this period, cases were reported from India (9,236), Myanmar (6,052), Bangladesh (278), Nepal (95) and Thailand (5). During the same period, a total of 43 deaths were reported from India," the WHO report, released on Thursday, mentioned.
In October, the Southeast Asia Region reported 221 new cholera and AWD cases from two countries, marking a 21 per cent increase compared to September.
"During this period, cases were reported from Myanmar (160) and Bangladesh (61). No cholera-related deaths were also reported in the region during this period," the global health watchdog said.
The WHO report found that from January 1 to October 27, a cumulative 4,86,760 cholera and AWD cases and 4,018 deaths were reported from 33 countries across five regions. While the number of cases reported in October 2024 is 42 per cent lower than in the same period in 2023, the number of deaths has risen by 54 per cent – reflecting severe response challenges in mitigating outbreak.
Factors such as conflict, mass displacement, natural disasters, and climate change have intensified disease outbreaks, particularly in rural and flood-affected areas, where poor infrastructure and limited healthcare access delay treatment. These cross-border dynamics have made cholera outbreaks increasingly complex and harder to control.
Since the last report, new cholera outbreaks have been reported in Iraq (571 cases and one death), Lebanon (one case with no death) and South Sudan (49 cases and one death), bringing the total number of affected countries to 33 in 2024.
In November, record production of Oral Cholera Vaccines (OCV) was achieved, the highest since 2013, driven by new formulations and production methods introduced and prequalified this year. Despite this progress, the OCV emergency stockpile averaged less than six lakh doses in October – far below the target of five million doses needed for emergency stockpile at all times for effective outbreak response. This persistent shortage continues to hinder efforts to control cholera outbreaks and prompt response to the spread of the disease.
The WHO report said that in October 2024, the European Region reported no new cholera cases or deaths. From January 1 to October 27, a total of 221 cases, including one death, were recorded in the region, all from France’s department of Mayotte.
Significantly, the Western Pacific Region reported no new cholera cases or deaths during the same period, the report said.
The WHO is working with partners at the global, regional, and country levels to support member states in mitigating the outbreak of cholera.
"Regular briefings have been provided to Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN) and Standby Partners (SBP) networks to facilitate coordinated efforts and share the latest operational updates on the cholera response. In response to country needs and with partners’ support, experts have been deployed through GOARN, SBP, and Emergency Medical Teams (EMT)," the report stated.
