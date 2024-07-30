India Reported 13 Zika Cases Till Date This Year: Health Ministry

New Delhi: The Health Ministry on Tuesday said that with at least 10 cases, Maharashtra reported the highest number of cases of Zika virus outbreak this year followed by Karnataka (3).

Zika is an Aedes mosquito-borne viral disease like Dengue and Chikungunya. It is a non-fatal disease. However, Zika is associated with microcephaly (reduced head size) of babies born to aﬀected pregnant women which makes it a major concern.

Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel informed the Parliament on Tuesday that health is a state subject in India and the responsibility for health care delivery lies predominantly with the state governments.

"The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, however, provides technical and financial support to the States and Union Territories (UTs) through various schemes and programs aimed at improving public health infrastructure and services. Reserving beds in hospitals for Zika patients is done based on its unique needs and circumstances," he said.

She said that the Government of India has formulated an 'Action Plan for managing Zika Virus Disease'. "The plan provides detailed guidance on various public health actions that need to be taken in response to outbreak of disease," she added.

India reported its first Zika case from Gujarat in 2016. Since then, many other states including Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Karnataka have reported cases subsequently.

Gujarat and Tamil Nadu reported three and one cases of Zika virus in 2017. In 2018, Madhya Pradesh reported 260 and Rajasthan one, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala reported 84 and 150 cases respectively in 2021, Karnataka and Kerala reported one case in 2022, while Kerala and Maharashtra reported 12 and 11 cases in 2023.

As Zika is associated with microcephaly and neurological consequences in the foetus of the aﬀected pregnant lady, states have been advised to alert the clinicians for close monitoring, the Ministry said.

States are urged to instruct the health facilities in the aﬀected areas or those catering cases from aﬀected areas to screen pregnant women for Zika virus infection, monitor the growth of the fetus of expecting mothers who have tested positive for Zika and act as per central government guidelines, it added.

It is worth mentioning that for timely detection and control of any impending upsurge and outbreak, state authorities have been advised to be vigilant, prepared and ensure the availability of appropriate logistics at all levels. States were also urged to immediately report any detected case to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC).