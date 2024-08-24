ETV Bharat / health

India Registers 1,11,807 Cases Of Mosquito-Borne Diseases This Year

New Delhi: India has reported 1,11,807 cases of mosquito-borne diseases till date this year whereas 44 officially confirmed deaths have also been reported due to infectious diseases, including malaria, dengue, kala-azar and chikungunya. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), mosquito-borne diseases account for more than 17% of all infectious diseases, causing more than 7,00, 000 deaths annually.

“They can be caused by parasites, bacteria or viruses and lead to malaria, dengue, Zika, yellow fever, among others. Many of these diseases are preventable, through protective measures and community mobilisation,” the global health watchdog has said.

It said that in tropical and subtropical countries, the virus-causing dengue is spiking. “Close to a historic high of over six million cases and more than 7,000 dengue-related deaths were reported in over 80 countries and territories in 2023. Most places in Europe remain, too, cool to favour the mosquito or the virus, but imported dengue cases have been rising in the European region and the impact of climate change appears to be shifting the picture,” the WHO said.

Malaria

According to the Health Ministry data in possession of ETV Bharat, 76,387 confirmed malaria cases with 12 deaths have been reported in India this year with Odisha (18,383), Jharkhand (12,439) and Chhattisgarh (12,240) are the top three states with maximum number of cases.

The cases of malaria in 2023 were 2,27,564 with 83 deaths. Odisha with 33,684 cases, followed by Jharkhand (34,087) and Chhattisgarh (31,706) are the top three states registering maximum numbers.

In 2022, India reported 1,76,522 malaria cases with 83 deaths. States like West Bengal (40,594), Chhattisgarh (30,029) and Odisha (23,770) registered maximum cases.

Dengue

As per the government data, India registered 32,091 cases and 32 deaths in 2024. Kerala with 8,115 cases and 22 deaths, Karnataka 5,976 (five deaths) and Tamil Nadu 4,778 (two deaths) are the top three states registering maximum caseload and casualties due to dengue.

In 2023, a total of 2,89,235 cases and 485 deaths were registered in India. Uttar Pradesh registered 35,402 cases and 36 deaths, West Bengal 30,683 (four deaths) and Bihar 20224 (74 deaths). Similarly, in 2022 a total of 2,33,251 cases and 303 deaths have been reported in India with West Bengal registering 67,271 cases and 30 deaths, Uttar Pradesh 19,821 cases and 33 deaths and Bihar with 13,972 cases and 32 deaths topping the list of states registering maximum dengue incidents.

Kala-azar

In 2024, a total of 263 Kala-azar cases were reported across the country with Bihar registering 156 cases. Jharkhand registered 86 Kala-azar cases and West Bengal 13. Only one death due to Kala-azar has been reported in Uttar Pradesh this year.