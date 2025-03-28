India Marks Significant Reduction Of Childhood Mortality And Stillbirth: United Nations Report

New Delhi: India has witnessed a significant reduction in childhood mortality and stillbirth, said the United Nations Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (UNIGME)-2024.
As per UNIGME 2024 report, between 2000 and 2023, India achieved a 70 per cent decline in the under-five mortality rate and 61 per cent decline in the neonatal mortality rate. India is in seventh position among the top 10 countries in the highest reduction of stillbirths in the range of 60-70 percent, the report said.
The data revealed that India registered a 60.4 per cent reduction between 2000-2023 in comparison to a 37 per cent global reduction in stillbirth.
Since 2000, India has achieved an under-five mortality reduction of 70 per cent and a neonatal mortality reduction of 61 per cent, driven by overlapping measures to increase health coverage, enhance available interventions and develop health infrastructure and human resources.
"The landmark schemes focus on providing dignified, respectful, quality, and free universal healthcare, with zero tolerance for denial of services. Ayushman Bharat – the world’s largest health insurance scheme – provides annual coverage of nearly US$5500 per family per year," the report highlighted.
UNIGME is a collaborative effort led by UNICEF, WHO, the World Bank, and the United Nations Population Division. The UNIGME publishes data of 195 countries in its "Levels and Trends in Child Mortality" report annually.
"Every pregnant woman is entitled to free delivery (including caesarean section), and infant care provides free transport, medications, diagnostics and dietary support in public health institutions. To ensure comprehensive coverage and equitable access to health services, India has strengthened infrastructure via the establishment of maternity waiting homes, maternal and child health wings, newborn stabilization units, sick newborn care units, mother newborn care units and a dedicated programme for birth defect screening," the report said highlighting the diverse strategies adopted by India accelerating progress in reducing preventable child deaths.
India has also prioritised the training and deployment of skilled birth attendants, such as midwives and community health workers, to provide appropriate maternal and child health services.
"Additionally, data systems and digital surveillance of maternal, newborn and child health indicators are continuously improved to support evidence-based decision making. Through strategic investments in its health system, India has already saved millions of young lives and paved the way to ensure healthy lives for millions more," it added.