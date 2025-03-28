ETV Bharat / health

India Marks Significant Reduction Of Childhood Mortality And Stillbirth: United Nations Report

New Delhi: India has witnessed a significant reduction in childhood mortality and stillbirth, said the United Nations Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (UNIGME)-2024.

As per UNIGME 2024 report, between 2000 and 2023, India achieved a 70 per cent decline in the under-five mortality rate and 61 per cent decline in the neonatal mortality rate. India is in seventh position among the top 10 countries in the highest reduction of stillbirths in the range of 60-70 percent, the report said.

The data revealed that India registered a 60.4 per cent reduction between 2000-2023 in comparison to a 37 per cent global reduction in stillbirth.

Since 2000, India has achieved an under-five mortality reduction of 70 per cent and a neonatal mortality reduction of 61 per cent, driven by overlapping measures to increase health coverage, enhance available interventions and develop health infrastructure and human resources.

"The landmark schemes focus on providing dignified, respectful, quality, and free universal healthcare, with zero tolerance for denial of services. Ayushman Bharat – the world’s largest health insurance scheme – provides annual coverage of nearly US$5500 per family per year," the report highlighted.