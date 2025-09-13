India Licenses Its First Indigenous Malaria Vaccine; Hyderabad To Lead Production
The multi-stage recombinant vaccine targets malaria at different stages and has shown strong pre-clinical results, and requires only one shot
Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR licensed its multi-stage malaria vaccine AdFalciVax to five companies. Two of the five firms are Hyderabad-based vaccine manufactures, Indian Immunologicals Limited, IIL, and Biological E Limited apart from TechInvention Lifecare Private Limited, Panacea Biotec Limited, and Zydus Lifesciences. This move comes after a decades-long fight against the disease and its efforts to eliminate malaria by 2030.
The multi-stage recombinant vaccine is designed to attack the malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum at multiple stages of its life cycle, before it enters the liver and later in the bloodstream, which makes it more effective in preventing the infection from spreading in the body. It requires only one shot.
The crucial pre-clinical trial phase has already been completed wherein both the potential and safety have been checked. Senior public health officials said AdFalci Vax has shown excellent efficacy in animal models and laboratory studies.
Complete Elimination of Malaria
The ICMR malaria vaccine is a recombinant vaccine, which means it does not use a weakened or dead version of parasite. Instead, researchers have taken a small, harmless protein from the malaria parasite and inserted it into Lactococcus lactis bacterium, commonly used in cheese-making. The bacterium them produces the malaraia protein, which is collected and used in the vaccine.
Developed by the Regional Medical Research Centre, RMRC in Bhubaneswar under the ICMR, the vaccine can prevent the deadliest strains of malaria and minimise community transformation.
India aims to achieve zero indigenous malaria cases by 2027 before complete elimination by 2030 under the National Framework for Malaria Elimination (2016-2030) and the National Strategic Plan for Malaria (2023-27).
According to the World Malaria Report 2024, India has reduced malaria cases and deaths by more than 80 per cent over the past decade. Cases dropped from 6.4 million in 2017 to around 2 million in 2023, which dealths fell from 11,100 to just 3,500. Last year, over 122 districts reported zero cases. India also exited the WHO's High Buden to High Impact category, which shows a healthy turnaround in malaria control.
Hotspots of new outbreaks
White there's a great progress, malaria still remains a concern in states such as Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and the Northeast — especially in tribal and border areas. A health expert in a report published by the Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance, APLMA said, "These are regions where healthcare access is limited, malnutrition is common, and cross-border transmission complicates control efforts.”
What AdFalciVax Could Change
The AdFalciVax could reduce P. falciparum infections and transmission. The vaccine may prevent local flare-ups from escalating into wider outbreaks. Experts believe that combining vaccination with the existing “Test, Treat, Track” strategy could accelerate the elimination timeline.
“India has achieved transformational progress in reducing malaria cases and deaths. The addition of an indigenous vaccine adds a critical layer of defence,” said an official statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As of now, the vaccine has been licensed for scale-up and manufacturing, with human trials expected to determine its real-world impact. This may soon make India free from a disease the once caused millions of cases and thousands of death every year.
Malaria and its Spread
A life-threatening disease, Malaria is caused by parasites transmitted through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. It is most common in tropical and subtropical regions but is both preventable and treatable.
Though, the disease doesn't spread directly from person to person, it can be transmitted through infected blood transfusions, organ transplants, or contaminated needles. Experts say Plasmodium falciparum is the most dangerous parasite species. If left untreated, it can cause severe illness and even death within 24 hours of symptom onset.
The symptoms of malaria appear 10-15 days after being bitten and include fever, headache, and chills.
How to Prevent Malaria
The primary solution to prevent malaria is to avoid mosquito bites. According to Health Ministry, travellers visiting high-risk areas should consult doctors about taking preventive medication.
- Use mosquito nets while sleeping
- Apply insect repellents
- Avoid outdoor exposure during dusk and down in endemic areas
- Keep the outside area of your home clean including backyard and lawns
- If you use cooler, keep the water clean
