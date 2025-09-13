ETV Bharat / health

India Licenses Its First Indigenous Malaria Vaccine; Hyderabad To Lead Production

Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR licensed its multi-stage malaria vaccine AdFalciVax to five companies. Two of the five firms are Hyderabad-based vaccine manufactures, Indian Immunologicals Limited, IIL, and Biological E Limited apart from TechInvention Lifecare Private Limited, Panacea Biotec Limited, and Zydus Lifesciences. This move comes after a decades-long fight against the disease and its efforts to eliminate malaria by 2030.

The multi-stage recombinant vaccine is designed to attack the malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum at multiple stages of its life cycle, before it enters the liver and later in the bloodstream, which makes it more effective in preventing the infection from spreading in the body. It requires only one shot.

The crucial pre-clinical trial phase has already been completed wherein both the potential and safety have been checked. Senior public health officials said AdFalci Vax has shown excellent efficacy in animal models and laboratory studies.

Complete Elimination of Malaria

The ICMR malaria vaccine is a recombinant vaccine, which means it does not use a weakened or dead version of parasite. Instead, researchers have taken a small, harmless protein from the malaria parasite and inserted it into Lactococcus lactis bacterium, commonly used in cheese-making. The bacterium them produces the malaraia protein, which is collected and used in the vaccine.

Developed by the Regional Medical Research Centre, RMRC in Bhubaneswar under the ICMR, the vaccine can prevent the deadliest strains of malaria and minimise community transformation.

India aims to achieve zero indigenous malaria cases by 2027 before complete elimination by 2030 under the National Framework for Malaria Elimination (2016-2030) and the National Strategic Plan for Malaria (2023-27).