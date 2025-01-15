ETV Bharat / health

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Leaders are are calling for reforms in the Union budget that can make healthcare more inclusive and sustainable ( Freepik )

As the Union Budget 2025 approaches, India’s healthcare sector is gearing up with a wishlist that reflects the evolving needs of a growing population and the lessons learned during the pandemic. With increasing emphasis on accessibility, affordability, and innovation, leaders from across the pharma and medical industries are calling for reforms that can make healthcare more inclusive and sustainable.

Make Healthcare More Affordable and Accessible

One of the biggest challenges in India’s healthcare system is affordability. With 63% of medical expenses coming from out-of-pocket spending, there’s an urgent need to reduce financial strain on patients.

Dr. Sujit Paul, Group CEO of Zota Healthcare, highlights the potential of generic medicines in addressing this issue. “Setting up more generic medicine retail outlets in underserved areas could save ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 crores annually. Generic drugs are 30% to 90% cheaper than branded medicines, and making them widely available would bring immediate relief to millions,” he says.

He also advocates for policies to promote the production of generic drugs domestically to reduce dependency on imports and stabilize supply chains. Affordability also ties into insurance coverage. Dr. Sharmila Tulpule, Founder of Orthobiologix Biotech, talked about the need to expand health insurance to cover outpatient services. “Many patients incur significant costs for consultations, diagnostics, and day-care procedures that aren’t covered by traditional insurance plans. Including these services would ease financial pressures and encourage preventive care,” she says.

In the diagnostics space, Dr. Sameer Bhati, Director of Star Imaging and Path Lab, points out that rural areas remain underserved. “Two-thirds of diagnostic facilities are concentrated in cities, leaving rural communities without access to early disease detection. Investments in diagnostic infrastructure and tax breaks for affordable testing can bridge this gap,” he says.

More Innovation and Technology

The integration of technology into healthcare has accelerated in recent years, and leaders believe it’s time for the government to capitalize on this momentum. Masaharu Morita, Founder of NURA, India’s first AI health screening centre, calls for policies that promote the growth of AI-enabled healthcare services.