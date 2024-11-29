ETV Bharat / health

India’s Drug Regulator Finds 90 Medicines And Drugs Of Spurious And Not Of Standard Quality In October

New Delhi: India's drug regulators have detected 90 medicines and drugs that are of spurious qualities and manufactured violating the regulators standard norms in the month of October, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

"As per routine regulatory surveillance activity, the list of Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) and Spurious drugs are being displayed on the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) portal on a monthly basis. For the month of October 2024, Central Drugs Laboratories have identified 56 Drug Samples to be not of standard quality (NSQ) and State Drugs Testing Laboratories have identified 34 drugs samples as NSQ,” the Health Ministry said.

Trypsin & Chymotrypsin Tablets (Lysoflam Forte), used to relieve severe pain and swelling in postoperative wounds and other inflammatory conditions has been found not of standard quality. The medicine having the batch number LFTF24002C is manufactured by M/s. Cachet Pharmaceuticals Private Limited of Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. Similarly, an antifungal medication manufactured by M/s. UNITED BIOTECH (P) LIMITED of Baddi in Himachal Pradesh has also been detected as not of standard quality.

Diclofenac Sodium, Paracetamol & Chlorzoxazone Tablets, a medication helps in relieving muscle pain and manufactured by M/s. MODERN LABORATORIES of Indore in Madhya Pradesh has also been found of not of standard quality.

Biocetamol -500, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug used in relieving pain and fever and manufactured by Skymap Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. of Solan in Himachal Pradesh (HP) is also found as not of standard quality.

Glimepiride Tablets IP 2 mg with batch number LMT240333, used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus and manufactured by Uttarakhand based Life Max Cancer Laboratories has also been found as not of standard quality.

Stating that such detection is a serious issue, Dr Tamorish Kole, chair of the Clinical Practice Committee of the International Federation for Emergency Medicine said, "Pain Killer and Cough Syrups are common over the counter drugs in India. Hence this is a serious finding and should be dealt with very strictly."

The general public also needs to be cautious and should refrain from rampant use of these medications, he cautioned. "Consult a medical practitioner can save them from any untoward effects of such drugs," he told ETV Bharat.