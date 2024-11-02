ETV Bharat / health

In Kashmir, Most Heroin Addicts Suffer From Hepatitis C, B And HIV: Survey

The survey revealed that 90 percent of the 21 percent youth drug users in the region are using heroin, reports ETV Bharat's Parvez Ud din.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Srinagar: Addiction to heroin among the young population in the Kashmir valley has taken a further dark turn with every third young drug addict also found to be suffering from Hepatitis C disease, a recent survey has found.

The survey conducted by the Drug De-addiction Centre in Srinagar revealed that 90 percent of the 21 percent youth drug users in the region are using heroin while 10 percent are using other drugs. A total of 19 percent of them are 18 to 20 years old while 35 percent are 20 to 30 years old, and 7 percent are more than 30 years old, the survey revealed.

In-charge of the Drug De-Addiction Center of the government in Srinagar, Dr Yasir Rather said that the increase in the number of drug addicts can also be estimated from the fact that every day 10 to 15 new drug addicts are admitted to the hospital for treatment, including young addicts. A considerable percentage of them use brown sugar and heroin in different forms.

The research has also revealed that 59 percent of them are rural and 41 percent of the youth belong to urban areas.

According to the data of the de-addiction center established in SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, from January 2023 to December 2023, more than 51,000 youth were treated at the hospital. Among them, there were 1565 youths who registered their name in the center for the first time.

From March 2022 to March 2023, more than 41,000 drug-addicted youths were treated at GMC's Drug De-Addiction Center, including women. Dr. Yasir Rather, in-charge of the center, said that the heroin addicts are exposed to Hepatitis after they share the needles of the injections with each other adding HIV is also a possibility.

A young Abid ( name changed ) who came to the drug addiction center of GMC Srinagar said, "I was addicted to heroin for the past several years. At first I wanted to do it after seeing my friends and at once I got addicted to heroin."

“At first my friends gave me heroin for free, after that I spent my own money on heroin,” he added.

Another 30-year-old drug addict said, “My daily expenditure on heroin was around Rs 14,000 to 15,000 and during this time I spent all my savings on drugs."

Read more:

  1. Faced With Alarming Drug Abuse, J&K Govt To Open Drug Rehabilitation Centres In Every Hospital
  2. Rajasthan: BSF Seizes 2 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 10 Cr In Sriganganagar
  3. Major Drug Haul In Gujarat: Over 500 KG Heroin Worth Rs 5000 Crore Seized In Ankleshwar Bust

Srinagar: Addiction to heroin among the young population in the Kashmir valley has taken a further dark turn with every third young drug addict also found to be suffering from Hepatitis C disease, a recent survey has found.

The survey conducted by the Drug De-addiction Centre in Srinagar revealed that 90 percent of the 21 percent youth drug users in the region are using heroin while 10 percent are using other drugs. A total of 19 percent of them are 18 to 20 years old while 35 percent are 20 to 30 years old, and 7 percent are more than 30 years old, the survey revealed.

In-charge of the Drug De-Addiction Center of the government in Srinagar, Dr Yasir Rather said that the increase in the number of drug addicts can also be estimated from the fact that every day 10 to 15 new drug addicts are admitted to the hospital for treatment, including young addicts. A considerable percentage of them use brown sugar and heroin in different forms.

The research has also revealed that 59 percent of them are rural and 41 percent of the youth belong to urban areas.

According to the data of the de-addiction center established in SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, from January 2023 to December 2023, more than 51,000 youth were treated at the hospital. Among them, there were 1565 youths who registered their name in the center for the first time.

From March 2022 to March 2023, more than 41,000 drug-addicted youths were treated at GMC's Drug De-Addiction Center, including women. Dr. Yasir Rather, in-charge of the center, said that the heroin addicts are exposed to Hepatitis after they share the needles of the injections with each other adding HIV is also a possibility.

A young Abid ( name changed ) who came to the drug addiction center of GMC Srinagar said, "I was addicted to heroin for the past several years. At first I wanted to do it after seeing my friends and at once I got addicted to heroin."

“At first my friends gave me heroin for free, after that I spent my own money on heroin,” he added.

Another 30-year-old drug addict said, “My daily expenditure on heroin was around Rs 14,000 to 15,000 and during this time I spent all my savings on drugs."

Read more:

  1. Faced With Alarming Drug Abuse, J&K Govt To Open Drug Rehabilitation Centres In Every Hospital
  2. Rajasthan: BSF Seizes 2 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 10 Cr In Sriganganagar
  3. Major Drug Haul In Gujarat: Over 500 KG Heroin Worth Rs 5000 Crore Seized In Ankleshwar Bust

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DRUG ADDICTION IN KASHMIRKASHMIRHEROIN ADDICTION IN KASHMIRHEROIN ADDICTS HEPATITIS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.