IMA Demands Immediate Action On The Actual Culprits Over Cough Syrup Contamination

New Delhi: A day after authorities in Madhya Pradesh arrested a pediatric at Chhindwara, following the deaths of 14 children who reportedly consumed contaminated cough syrup, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday demanded immediate action on the actual culprits and adequate compensation for the affected families and the doctor, who is a victim of defamation.

The medical association also pointed fingers towards the drug regulators, both at the Centre and state for such chaos over cough syrup for children.

Stating that the cough syrup tragedy in Madhya Pradesh and the subsequent arrest of the doctor who prescribed the same is a classical example of legal illiteracy of the officials and the police, the IMA said, "Pharmaceutical-grade glycerin and propylene glycol required for manufacturing cough syrups are expensive. Toxic substances such as industrial-grade DEG and ethylene glycol (EG) are cheaper and visually indistinguishable.."

"If quality control fails at the level of both the manufacturer and the regulator, cough syrups produced by a few companies may end up containing toxic substances capable of causing kidney failure and death in young children," the IMA added.

The association said that this has happened several times in the past in multiple countries among children after apparently consuming contaminated cough syrup.

"The prescribing doctor has no way of knowing whether a medicine is contaminated until adverse outcomes are reported among patients who have taken it. Regulation must therefore be made foolproof to prevent such tragedies. Many people purchase cough syrups over the counter without a doctor's recommendation, which means far more children consume them than medically necessary. In most cases, coughs and colds resolve on their own without any syrup. When a doctor does prescribe one, it is based on clinical assessment of the child," the IMA pointed out.

Quoting from the Mashelkar Report of 2003, the IMA said, "The problems in the regulatory system in the country were primarily due to inadequate or weak drug control infrastructure at the State and Central level, inadequate testing facilities, shortage of drug inspectors, nonuniformity of enforcement, lack of specially trained cadres for specific regulatory areas, non-existence of data bank and non-availability of accurate Information."